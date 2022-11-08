ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio sets record for general election absentee, early voting

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Votes haven’t been counted yet and we already know in Ohio it’s a record-setting election.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office so far more than 549,000 Ohioans have voted early in person.

That’s over 160,000 more than at the same point in 2018.

This amounts to nearly 200 hours of early in-person voting.

The total number of early votes cast passed the previous 2018 record by 6 percent.

“The record-setting number of Ohioans who utilized our two early voting options is great news for those hoping for shorter lines on Election Day,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “While we still expect a particularly strong turnout, we’re confident our bipartisan election officials are prepared and ready to execute on another successful election. Make sure your voice is heard.”

Absentee ballots can still be turned in to the voter’s county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 8.

