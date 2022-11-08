ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
PYMNTS

New Car Prices Downshift After Summer Record

Car buyers could begin to feel less pain when paying for a new vehicle following a years-long spike in the price of new automobiles. That’s according to a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which noted that the average price of a new vehicle has begun to dip after reaching a record of $46,173 in July.
CNN

Carvana stock plummets as used car prices fall

New York CNN Business — Shares of used car marketplace Carvana continued to plummet Monday, falling over 50% over the past two trading days, following a volatile downward trend that began after the company shared third-quarter results Thursday. Shares dropped 15% Monday to close the day at $7.39 a...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
GEORGIA STATE
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
CBS San Francisco

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases

Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
CNBC

Carvana shares jump more than 30% from record lows

Shares of Carvana jumped by as much as 32% Thursday. The increase represents a small, yet notable, increase after a week of significant declines for the used car retailer. Despite the double-digit increase, the embattled stock remains off roughly 97% this year. The stock hit $10 a share during early...
NASDAQ

1 Reason to Stay Far Away From Carvana Stock

The process of buying a used car isn't fun. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) was founded in 2012 to fix that problem. The company's convenient delivery services removed pain points and reduced friction, proving extremely popular over the past few years. Carvana sold over 100,000 retail units in each of the past six quarters, doubling its pre-pandemic sales rate.
US News and World Report

Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...
NASDAQ

FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Nov. 10, 2022: Rates Increase Slightly

A handful of important mortgage rates grew over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched upward. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also advanced. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start...
The Hill

Home prices rise in nearly all U.S. metros

Nationwide, prices for an existing, median single-family home rose by 8.6 percent from last year to $398,500. Seven of the top 10 metros experiencing the biggest price gains were in Florida. And half of the nation’s most expensive markets were in California. Home prices increased in most U.S. metros...
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Weekly mortgage demand flattens, as interest rates climb higher to 7.14%

Mortgage demand flattened last week but was significantly lower than it was one year ago. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 7.14% from 7.06% for loans with a 20% down payment. Mortgage rates rose again last week, throwing...
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 8, 2022: Rates flat

The 30-year average moved just a basis point Monday, resulting in a two-day drop of a tenth of a point. The average currently sits 19 basis points below the 20-year high notched two weeks ago. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. The 30-year average dipped for a second day Monday, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy