ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

If GOP Fails To Win Back Senate, It Can Thank Trump. Again.

By S.V. Date
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON ― If Republicans fail to take back the Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections despite an unpopular Democratic president and high inflation, they can once again thank the coup-attempting leader of their party, Donald Trump.

The former president shaped the field by only backing those who agreed to spread his lies about the 2020 election having been “stolen” from him, and in so doing, he saddled the GOP with relatively weak candidates in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and New Hampshire.

In the sole case where a GOP nominee has refused to spread that “big lie” ― businessman Joe O’Dea in Colorado ― Trump has attacked him, actively hurting both his campaign and Republican chances to win back the chamber.

“Trump doesn’t care about the GOP. He cares about Trump,” said one top Republican consultant, who spoke on condition of anonymity. He pointed out that Trump sabotaged two Georgia Senate runoffs in January 2021 by telling his followers that Georgia elections were rigged and could not be trusted.

“I don’t recall him apologizing for losing two seats in Georgia in 2021, which put Democrats in a position to pass all these harmful policies and those losses could be objectively laid at his feet,” the consultant said. “If you’re a Republican and you’re upset about the American Rescue Plan, infrastructure spending and the Inflation Reduction Act, you already have Trump to blame. A Senate majority would have stood in the way of all that.”

Trump’s staff did not respond to HuffPost queries.

At a rally in Ohio on Monday night, Trump’s fourth in five days, he continued to primarily talk about himself, complained that he had been twice impeached, lied about his accomplishments in office, lied about the election having been “rigged and stolen,” attacked the prosecutors investigating his coup attempt and retention of secret documents ― and barely mentioned the GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot until the end of his two hours on stage, when he read off a list of many of the candidates he has endorsed around the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVwIF_0j2UN8N100
Former President Donald Trump speaks Monday at a campaign rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance at Dayton International Airport. Most of his speech, however, was about himself and his grievances.

His aides had spent the day teasing the possibility that he would announce his 2024 candidacy Monday evening, and Trump mocked reporters in attendance as “waiting for something” ― but in the end just announced he would make an announcement a week from Election Day.

“They’re coming after me because I’m fighting for you,” he told his audience in Dayton, Ohio, as he went through a series of slides showing how he is the favored Republican for the 2024 presidential nominee.

Senate GOP leaders were hoping to entice term-limited Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to run for Senate, but he chose not to after Trump’s repeated attacks on him for not overturning Joe Biden’s election win in that state. Republicans are now stuck with Blake Masters, who spread Trump’s election lies during the primary campaign in addition to adopting other far-right positions.

In New Hampshire, Republicans were hoping to persuade Gov. Chris Sununu to run against Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan. Sununu, who has incurred Trump’s anger, declined and is running for reelection.

And in Georgia, Trump persuaded football great Herschel Walker, a friend since his days as a USFL owner three decades ago, to declare his candidacy early on, which drove away other potential candidates and could now result in Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock holding on to his seat with polls showing a tight race.

“Privately, they’ve been criticizing Trump’s choices for months,” Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said of Senate GOP leaders.

He added, though, that he doubts many will suddenly go public with those criticisms if Tuesday does not produce a Republican Senate. “Unless there is a virus going around whose main symptom is acquired courage, I don’t expect to see many virtuous converts emerging,” Sabato said.

Trump is under investigation by the Department of Justice for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, including the scheme to submit to the National Archives fraudulent slates of electors from states where Biden narrowly won as a way to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to award Trump a second term. A separate probe is looking at Trump’s removal of highly classified documents from the White House and subsequent refusal to hand them over, even in defiance of a subpoena.

In addition to the federal criminal investigations, a Georgia prosecutor is looking at Trump and his allies’ attempts to coerce state officials into falsely declaring him the winner in those swing states.

Trump, despite losing the 2020 election by 7 million votes nationally and by 306-232 in the Electoral College, became the first president in more than two centuries of elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully. His incitement of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol ― his last-ditch attempt to remain in office ― led to the deaths of five people, including one police officer, the injury of 140 officers and four police suicides.

Comments / 16

Diane Young
2d ago

That man is going to Ruined the Republican Party he don’t care about anything but himself

Reply
16
Related
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Former House speaker Paul Ryan says GOP won’t nominate Trump in 2024 ‘because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
TheDailyBeast

Why Trump Is Ramming Piles of Cash Through a Campaign Loophole

For all of his golden toilets, former President Donald Trump is notoriously stingy—with his personal funds as well as the hundreds of millions of dollars he’s extracted from his supporters over the years. And that’s all the more reason why government watchdogs are raising the alarm about a new campaign finance filing that shows, one month ahead of the midterm elections, an eye-popping $20 million political donation from Trump.The contribution—Trump’s largest ever by far—went from his Save America leadership PAC on Oct. 3 to a new Trump-aligned super PAC, called Make America Great Again Inc. That same day, an old...
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Salon

Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?

The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

Sarah Sanders, Anti-LGBTQ+ Trump Shill, Wins Arkansas Governorship

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be Arkansas's next governor, reports the Associated Press. Sanders is best known as Donald Trump's second press secretary and, as with all of Trump's spokespeople, her relationship with the truth was tenuous at best. She also defended Trump's ban on transgender service members and even argued that businesses should be allowed to turn away LGBTQ+ customers. Read about her long list of anti-LGBTQ+ actions here.
ARKANSAS STATE
HuffPost

Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him

An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

194K+
Followers
11K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy