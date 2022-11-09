Live Results: New Mexico votes in congressional and state elections

Insider

Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.

New Mexico voted on its three-member congressional delegation in a year when two of those races — the contests in New Mexico's 2nd and 3rd districts — are closely fought and could have national implications in a year when control of the House of Representatives is on the line.

New Mexicans also voted in a tight-fought gubernatorial battle, as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham faces voters in one of the closest races in this election cycle.

