Live Results: North Carolina votes in congressional and state elections

Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

North Carolina, which picked up a 14th congressional seat following the latest redistricting cycle, will elect its congressional delegation in a highly competitive year within the state.

The state has an open senate seat, and three of the 14 congressional districts — the 1st District , 6th District and 13th District — are competitive and will have national implications regarding control of the House of Representatives.

Voters in the city of Raleigh will also cast their ballots for mayor.

