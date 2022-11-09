ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Live Results: North Carolina votes in congressional and state elections

  • Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

North Carolina, which picked up a 14th congressional seat following the latest redistricting cycle, will elect its congressional delegation in a highly competitive year within the state.

The state has an open senate seat, and three of the 14 congressional districts — the 1st District , 6th District and 13th District — are competitive and will have national implications regarding control of the House of Representatives.

Voters in the city of Raleigh will also cast their ballots for mayor.

Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

