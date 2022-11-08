ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2d ago

Except for the female furnishing as much detail as possible for the police to do their jobs the other two males are not cooperating with the police. The clues left behind are not rocket science riddles.The shootings have the same patterns & characteristics to which all roads lead back to one result. It's the same culture & cancer plaguing our community.

Police Investigate Holland Township Shooting

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. At that time, deputies were notified by Central Dispatch that a 16 year old male was en route to Holland Community Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.
HOLLAND, MI
1 injured in Gaines Twp. shooting

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in stable condition after being shot in Gaines Township Wednesday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened inside a home in the 6100 block of Kran Avenue SE around 6 a.m. While officers were responding to the scene, a gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Two teenagers arrested after Wyoming attempted robbery

WYOMING, Mich. — Two of the three teenagers involved in a Wyoming attempted robbery were taken into custody Thursday, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The incident began Nov. 1 after a Grand Rapids resident reported that their Ford Fusion was stolen from their driveway, according to public safety officers.
WYOMING, MI
Police investigate suspicious death in Geneva Twp

GENEVA TWP. – Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported that detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police (Paw Paw Post) are working in conjunction investigating the death and body discovery of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man. The deceased was found Nov. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. in a remote farm field in the 68000 block of Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County

UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
ZEELAND, MI
