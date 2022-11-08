Read full article on original website
Except for the female furnishing as much detail as possible for the police to do their jobs the other two males are not cooperating with the police. The clues left behind are not rocket science riddles.The shootings have the same patterns & characteristics to which all roads lead back to one result. It's the same culture & cancer plaguing our community.
Related
Gaines Twp. drive-by shooting ends with police chase, 8 arrests
An early morning car fire was the result of a police chase Thursday. GRPD tells us they were trying to recover a stolen vehicle when the driver took off.
whtc.com
Police Investigate Holland Township Shooting
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. At that time, deputies were notified by Central Dispatch that a 16 year old male was en route to Holland Community Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.
Teen shot, hospitalized after 'altercation' in Ottawa County
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office tells us this started as a meeting between the victim, suspect, and several others.
Body found by dumpster in Lansing Township was dragged out of truck
Police are searching for two people in a pickup truck who allegedly abandoned a dead person next to a dumpster.
3 people charged for shooting 2 dogs in Lansing
On Aug. 4, 2022, Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) says it was sent out to the Boys and Girls Club on the 4300 block of Pleasant Grove Rd. in Lansing.
1 injured in Gaines Twp. shooting
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in stable condition after being shot in Gaines Township Wednesday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened inside a home in the 6100 block of Kran Avenue SE around 6 a.m. While officers were responding to the scene, a gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
WWMTCw
Two teenagers arrested after Wyoming attempted robbery
WYOMING, Mich. — Two of the three teenagers involved in a Wyoming attempted robbery were taken into custody Thursday, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The incident began Nov. 1 after a Grand Rapids resident reported that their Ford Fusion was stolen from their driveway, according to public safety officers.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Police investigate suspicious death in Geneva Twp
GENEVA TWP. – Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported that detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police (Paw Paw Post) are working in conjunction investigating the death and body discovery of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man. The deceased was found Nov. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. in a remote farm field in the 68000 block of Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
Video Shows Man In Portage Yell & Attempt To Lure Woman To His Car
Women among all others are constantly the victims of catcalls and unfortunately have to keep their heads on a swivel especially when it comes to being out at night. As sad and unfortunate as that is, it's a harsh reality that one day I hope isn't a struggle of theirs.
Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County
UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
GRPD: Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday.
Alleged driver in deadly Ionia Make-A-Wish bicycle crash headed to trial, judge rules
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — After hearing testimony from witnesses, including bicyclists who survived the crash, the judge called the case senseless and tragic, and bound Mandy Benn over to Circuit Court. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Two...
WWMTCw
Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Judge, lawyers expected to meet Nov. 15 in ex-GRPD officer murder case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The prosecution, defense and judge are set to meet on Nov. 15 in the case of former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr. According to court documents, the general meeting will be an "informational conference" at the 17th Circuit Court with Honorable Judge Christina Elmore. This meeting...
Man charged with murder in death of 21-year-old in Allegan Co.
A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 21-year-old in Allegan County on Friday, authorities say.
2 hospitalized after Allendale Twp. crash
Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Allendale Township Tuesday, deputies said.
One Man Dead After Semi-Truck Crashes Into Car in Sherman Township
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. Deputies responded to the two-car crash around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday. They say a semi-truck hauling large stones was headed east on Drew Road when the driver...
Fire destroys vacant Muskegon Heights home; cause unknown
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich — An investigation is underway into what caused a house to be destroyed by a fire Wednesday. Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3000 block of 8th Street, between West Summit and Rotterdam Avenues in Muskegon Heights.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
