Sunland Park, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVIA ABC-7

1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dead after thrown from vehicle on I-10 west at Piedras

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — One person died they were thrown from a vehicle along Interstate 10. El Paso police Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the deadly scene early Tuesday morning at I-10 West at Piedras. Two vehicles were involved, according to fire dispatch. Traffic was diverted off...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dead after crash on Antonio Street in Anthony, Texas

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash at the Antonio Street bridge which spans over Interstate 10 Wednesday, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero. At least two vehicles were involved and one driver, a male, was killed, according to a post by Romero on Facebook.
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

Man dies after being struck multiple times in five vehicle collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is still investigating a five-vehicle crash that left one-man dead early Tuesday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 42-year-old Veronica Dashner was westbound on I-10 near the Piedras exit when 36-year-old Jesus Nava rear-ended the Durango. Nava was reportedly driving […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
EL PASO, TX
rrobserver.com

Three die in Chaparral crash

Three teens were killed in a crash Friday in Chaparral, according to a New Mexico State Police news release. A 16-year-old male who was driving a Toyota Corolla and two of his passengers — a 15-year-old female and an 18-year-old male — were pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

1-year contract awarded to company to clean up weeds along El Paso medians

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A contract for a private company was extended to cleanup weeds throughout El Paso. City council approved a 1-year contract, estimated at $300,000 with Border TM Industries on Tuesday. The company was previously awarded an emergency contract which was due to expire. More than...
EL PASO, TX

