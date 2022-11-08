Read full article on original website
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
El Paso police release cause of Sun Metro Brio and sedan crash in far eastside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver struck by a city bus in far east El Paso caused the wreck Tuesday afternoon, according to police. A Sun Metro Brio and a 2002 Chevy Impala wrecked into a rock wall along the 3800 Rich Beem Boulevard. El Paso police said...
KFOX 14
Neighbor recalls dog attack that sent at least 1 person in northeast El Paso to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People living in one northeast El Paso neighborhood said two dogs attacked three people Wednesday night. Raymond Willis said the dogs came from his neighbor's home in the Heritage Park trailer park, ran towards another home, jumped the fence and started to attack an elderly lady in her yard.
KFOX 14
Police identify teen who remains in critical condition after crash with Sun Metro bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified the teen who was the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash with a Sun Metro Brio bus in far east El Paso on Tuesday. Officials identified the teen as 16-year-old Antonio Joel Estupinan. He remains in critical...
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Sun Metro Bus crash in far east El Paso sends at least 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro Brio bus and a vehicle crashed on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Emergency fire dispatch said three people...
KFOX 14
Man dies after getting hit multiple times in a 5-vehicle crash on I-10 west at Piedras
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after getting hit multiple times in a five-vehicle crash on I-10 on Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Jesus Manuel Buendia Nava. The incident happened on I-10 west at the Piedras exit (off ramp) around 2:50 a.m. The preliminary...
KFOX 14
1 person dead after thrown from vehicle on I-10 west at Piedras
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — One person died they were thrown from a vehicle along Interstate 10. El Paso police Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the deadly scene early Tuesday morning at I-10 West at Piedras. Two vehicles were involved, according to fire dispatch. Traffic was diverted off...
KFOX 14
1 person dead after crash on Antonio Street in Anthony, Texas
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash at the Antonio Street bridge which spans over Interstate 10 Wednesday, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero. At least two vehicles were involved and one driver, a male, was killed, according to a post by Romero on Facebook.
Man dies after being struck multiple times in five vehicle collision
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is still investigating a five-vehicle crash that left one-man dead early Tuesday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 42-year-old Veronica Dashner was westbound on I-10 near the Piedras exit when 36-year-old Jesus Nava rear-ended the Durango. Nava was reportedly driving […]
KFOX 14
Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
KFOX 14
Ammonia leak sends 1 to hospital; prompts evacuations at EPCC, dairy supplier
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An ammonia leak that prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders in the Lower Valley Monday night has stopped, according to El Paso Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Rick Carson. Residents living near North Loop and Hawkins in the Lower Valley are still asked to shelter...
Family outraged after officer responsible for death of Amelia Baca is put back on duty
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family of Amilia Baca, a 75-year-old woman shot by Las Cruces Police officer Jared Cosper removed from LCPD after he was put back on duty. Family’s attorney Sam Bregman told KTSM the family is outraged that officer Cosper is back on the streets. “They are outraged that this person who […]
KFOX 14
El Paso leaders consider closing Frontera Road near Sun River Estates development
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Discussions continue on the controversial subdivision being developed near the Texas and New Mexico state line in Sunland Park. The Sun River Estates neighborhood raised concerns from El Paso residents living along Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in the Upper Valley. The new...
KVIA
El Paso police: Thousands of pills of fentanyl found in car with man asleep at wheel, engine on
EL PASO, Texas -- A man asleep in the driver's seat of a car facing against traffic while holding a handgun was found in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills, according to El Paso police. Police arrested 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz after finding him Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. at the 100...
KFOX 14
Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
rrobserver.com
Three die in Chaparral crash
Three teens were killed in a crash Friday in Chaparral, according to a New Mexico State Police news release. A 16-year-old male who was driving a Toyota Corolla and two of his passengers — a 15-year-old female and an 18-year-old male — were pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso Monday evening. The crash happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery at around 4 p.m.
KFOX 14
1-year contract awarded to company to clean up weeds along El Paso medians
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A contract for a private company was extended to cleanup weeds throughout El Paso. City council approved a 1-year contract, estimated at $300,000 with Border TM Industries on Tuesday. The company was previously awarded an emergency contract which was due to expire. More than...
