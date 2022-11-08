Read full article on original website
wach.com
Nicole strengthens to Cat 1 Hurricane and could bring tornadoes to SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Thursday and Friday are WACH Fox Weather Warn Days as Hurricane Nicole moves toward South Carolina bringing waves of heavy rain, gusty winds, and the increased threat for tornado development. The latest rack has Nicole making landfall late Wednesday night and pushing toward Orlando by...
wach.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Is it late for a storm? Plus impacts for South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — As we work deeper into November, we still have more than 20 days of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical Storm Nicole, forecast to become a category one hurricane, reminds us that the season is not over yet. We are well past the peak of the...
wach.com
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 Million and Two $50,000 Wins in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 BILLION ($997.6 million cash). In South Carolina, two tickets sold in Fort Mill and one in Aiken are big winners. A ticket worth $1 MILLION was purchased at the 7-Eleven at...
wach.com
Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
wach.com
Multiple school districts to have eLearning day on Friday
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Multiple school districts across South Carolina will have an eLearning Day due to Tropical Storm Nicole:. All after-school activities on Thursday are cancelled. All schools will have an eLearning day on Friday, November 11. CLARENDON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT. All schools will have eLearning on Friday,...
wach.com
2022 Midterm Election Day in South Carolina, results coming in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 7:00 PM UPDATE: Polls in SC are now closed. Stay with WACH for the latest updates. ORIGINAL: South Carolina voters are heading to the polls to vote Tuesday. Here's what you should know before heading to the polls:. Polling places are open from 7:00 a.m....
wach.com
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
wach.com
South Carolina is 1 of 3 states reporting 'very high' flu related illnesses: CDC
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue nationwide. The southeastern and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of activity followed by the Mid-Atlantic and the south-central West Coast regions. More specifically, South Carolina is one of three states shaded in purple...
wach.com
Charlotte man wins $3M on lottery scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCIV) — A Charlotte man found "fortune" in a high-winning scratch-off this week, the North Carolina Education Lottery said. Carvent Webb's Fabulous Fortune ticket won a $3 million prize. He paid $30 for the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. Officials said Webb...
wach.com
"I'm excited:" Plans to revamp long-neglected mall gets the green light, city reacts
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WACH) — Richland Mall is officially getting a new look. The city of Forest Acres announced the 32-acre site will be transformed into a mixed-use property filled with shops, an area to host large events, apartments, and even a grocery store after decades of countless developers and "false promises."
wach.com
Plans for Richland Mall redevelopment announced
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The nearly-empty Forest Acres mall is set to be purchased, and its new owners have announced a redevelopment plan valued at roughly $100 million. Richland Mall, which is set to be purchased by Southeastern Development, a firm out of Augusta, Georgia, will soon undergo...
wach.com
Hispanic-American residents lead growth among new registered voter in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Hispanic-American voters are leading the growth among new voter registration in the United States, and the same thing is happening in both Carolinas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic...
wach.com
'We don't expect lines to be an issue tomorrow' says SC State Election Commission
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The polls open in nine hours, but more than 600,000 people have already voted. That’s roughly one in five registered voters in South Carolina, and that record-setting early voting total could be setting the stage for another milestone Tuesday. "Early voting has been hugely...
wach.com
Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
wach.com
McMaster projected to beat Cunningham, winning re-election for South Carolina Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is projected to win the re-election for governor. He has been governor since January of 2017, but has been a public servant of the state for 20 years. South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said with McMaster’s history, he...
wach.com
Governor McMaster and Peggy McMaster casting their votes at Martin Luther King Park
COLUMBIA S.C. (WCIV) — Republican candidate Governor Henry McMaster is casting his ballot alongside his wife, First Lady Peggy McMaster, today at 10 a.m. The McMaster's are voting at Martin Luther King Park in Columbia. Governor McMaster is running against democratic nominee Joe Cunningham.
wach.com
Republicans celebrate major victories in state midterm election
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A day after the midterms, state Republicans are celebrating their victories in South Carolina after a red wave swept across the state. The Republican Party is excited, saying this victory is due to hard work, but some political observers also hope the results can bring party officials “to their senses.”
wach.com
SC military retirement pay now exempt from state Income Taxes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — All military retirement pay is exempt from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022, one of many tax breaks offered to veterans and military in South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Department of Veteran's Affairs (SCDVA), almost 400,000 military veterans live...
wach.com
'Scared, disappointed, defeated': SC teachers voice concerns after Supt. of Education win
COLUMBIA, SC — Just a day after Republican candidate Ellen Weaver won the State Superintendent of Education race, educators and parents are voicing their concerns over the future of education statewide fearing a crisis in the classroom. Scared, worried, disappointed, unsure of the future, defeated. These are just some...
wach.com
What's next after Maryland voters approved recreational marijuana use?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly said yes to Question Four on the ballot, riding the wave of states to approve recreational marijuana use. The law takes effect July 1 of 2023, allowing adults 21 and older to possess, smoke and grow the herb with restrictions on possession of over 1.5 ounces.
