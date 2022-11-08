ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Nicole strengthens to Cat 1 Hurricane and could bring tornadoes to SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Thursday and Friday are WACH Fox Weather Warn Days as Hurricane Nicole moves toward South Carolina bringing waves of heavy rain, gusty winds, and the increased threat for tornado development. The latest rack has Nicole making landfall late Wednesday night and pushing toward Orlando by...
GEORGIA STATE
wach.com

Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Multiple school districts to have eLearning day on Friday

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Multiple school districts across South Carolina will have an eLearning Day due to Tropical Storm Nicole:. All after-school activities on Thursday are cancelled. All schools will have an eLearning day on Friday, November 11. CLARENDON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT. All schools will have eLearning on Friday,...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Charlotte man wins $3M on lottery scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCIV) — A Charlotte man found "fortune" in a high-winning scratch-off this week, the North Carolina Education Lottery said. Carvent Webb's Fabulous Fortune ticket won a $3 million prize. He paid $30 for the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. Officials said Webb...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wach.com

Plans for Richland Mall redevelopment announced

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The nearly-empty Forest Acres mall is set to be purchased, and its new owners have announced a redevelopment plan valued at roughly $100 million. Richland Mall, which is set to be purchased by Southeastern Development, a firm out of Augusta, Georgia, will soon undergo...
FOREST ACRES, SC
wach.com

Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Republicans celebrate major victories in state midterm election

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A day after the midterms, state Republicans are celebrating their victories in South Carolina after a red wave swept across the state. The Republican Party is excited, saying this victory is due to hard work, but some political observers also hope the results can bring party officials “to their senses.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

SC military retirement pay now exempt from state Income Taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — All military retirement pay is exempt from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022, one of many tax breaks offered to veterans and military in South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Department of Veteran's Affairs (SCDVA), almost 400,000 military veterans live...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

What's next after Maryland voters approved recreational marijuana use?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly said yes to Question Four on the ballot, riding the wave of states to approve recreational marijuana use. The law takes effect July 1 of 2023, allowing adults 21 and older to possess, smoke and grow the herb with restrictions on possession of over 1.5 ounces.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy