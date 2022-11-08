Read full article on original website
Dax Shepard Reveals Why He and Kristen Bell Won't Let Their Daughters Have Their Own Phones
Dax Shepard explains why he and Kristen Bell's two daughters complain "all the time" about their policy on phones Dax Shepard isn't into screen time. The father of two, 47, recently appeared on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher where he talked about how he and wife Kristen Bell feel about their kids having phones. "We don't have a phone problem 'cause they're not in the mix. And iPods aren't, iPads aren't in the mix and video games," the Armchair Expert podcast host revealed. "So there's...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
The Daily South
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
Christina Applegate gained 40 pounds, ‘can’t walk without a cane’ amid MS battle
Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Garner Getting Married? Ben Affleck’s Ex-wife Said She Had ‘Wedding for Myself'
Jennifer Garner celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in April. According to Ben Affleck's ex-wife, she had a wedding for herself. The Miracles from Heavens star never made any comment about her ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Garner. However, she mentioned her own wedding instead, but it's not what you think.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Brad Pitt Is ‘Sick to His Stomach’ Over Angelina Jolie’s Allegations That He Was ‘Physically and Emotionally Abusive’
Brad Pitt is maintaining his innocence after his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, alleged that he was abusive toward her and their children during a September 2016 flight from France to California. “Brad is sick to his stomach that he’s been accused of this. He maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina...
Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies
Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle for Referring to Prince Harry as Her Husband: ‘You Want Us All to Know’
Not a fan. Megyn Kelly did not hold back about her issues with Meghan Markle — particularly when it concerns the Duchess of Sussex’s references to Prince Harry. During a new episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast, which was posted on Tuesday, November 2, Kelly, 41, questioned the way Meghan, 42, refers to her husband, Harry, 38.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Drew Barrymore reveals she hasn’t had an ‘intimate relationship’ since 2016
Drew Barrymore has revealed she has not been in an “intimate relationship” since 2016. Writing on her personal blog, the actor said that having had two children and separating from their father, Will Kopelman, six years ago “has made me cautious” when it comes to relationships.
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Was Afraid She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)
When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed How Her Husband Felt About Being Portrayed as a Cheater in Her Songs
Loretta Lynn wrote famous songs that made her longtime husband sound like a cheater. And she once revealed how he felt about that.
