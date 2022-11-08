ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dax Shepard explains why he and Kristen Bell's two daughters complain "all the time" about their policy on phones Dax Shepard isn't into screen time. The father of two, 47, recently appeared on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher where he talked about how he and wife Kristen Bell feel about their kids having phones. "We don't have a phone problem 'cause they're not in the mix. And iPods aren't, iPads aren't in the mix and video games," the Armchair Expert podcast host revealed. "So there's...
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
