Ohio State

Ohio voters break early voting record for gubernatorial general election

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Voters just broke an all-time early voting record for the Ohio gubernatorial general election , according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

According to data processed by 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, LaRose says 1,550,440 Ohioans requested an absentee ballot or casted their ballot in-person early.

That’s up by 3.9% since the previous record was set in 2018.

Voting rights, bail reform issues up to Ohio voters

LaRose says 549,771 Ohioans voted early in-person for this election. In 2018, 429,521 Ohioans had done so by that time.

There have also been 1,000,669 absentee ballot requests.

According to data from across Ohio’s 88 board of elections, there were 6% more total early votes cast than in 2018.

LaRose says absentee ballot returns are looking to outpace the 2018 gubernatorial election. According to LaRose, 842,996 absentee ballots have so far been returned to county boards of elections, which is 84.2% compared to 83.3% in 2018.

DOJ to monitor voting sites in these 64 cities and counties

“The record-setting number of Ohioans who utilized our two early voting options is great news for those hoping for shorter lines on Election Day,” said LaRose. “While we still expect a particularly strong turnout, we’re confident our bipartisan election officials are prepared and ready to execute on another successful election. Make sure your voice is heard.”

According to LaRose, 154,042 outstanding absentee ballots have not yet been returned to a board of elections.

Still need to cast your absentee ballot? It must be postmarked by Nov. 7 or delivered in-person to your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

