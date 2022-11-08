Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
What T.J. Otzelberger had to say about Iowa State’s No. 6 recruiting class
Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger helped his program in bringing in the sixth highest rated recruiting class in the country on Wednesday. The Cyclones are bringing in four new players to add to the roster beginning with the 2023-24 season. “This is a banner recruiting class for...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host pair of 2024 priority targets
Jan 15, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T. J. Otzelberger talks to the official during their game against the Texas Longhorns at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State men’s basketball will host a pair of priority targets in the 2024...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: No. 8 Cyclones prep for ‘fast’ Southern team
The No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) will be in action for the second time this season on Thursday, taking on a Southern (0-1) team that is coming off of a 87-34 loss to Iowa. The Cyclones opened the season with a win over Cleveland State, but will see a different style of basketball against Southern (6:30 p.m. ESPN+).
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State announces 2022-23 men’s basketball signing class
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday the signings of four preps to National Letters of Intent. The second signing day under Otzelberger, the class ranks as the best in school history. The Cyclones signed Omaha Biliew (6-8 | Forward | Waukee, Iowa | Waukee...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State Wrestling adds three on Signing Day
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State wrestling program and head coach Kevin Dresser announced the addition of three prep wrestlers Wednesday. Tate Naaktgeboren, McCrae Hagarty and Blake Gioimo – all Iowa high school products – make up the Cyclones’ 2023 class and are set to arrive on campus for the 2023-24 season.
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Gundy previews Iowa State
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy previews Iowa State and gives an update on Oklahoma State’s injury situation during his weekly press conference. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.
cyclonefanatic.com
Bowl game breakdowns going into Week 11
Bowl season is right around the corner and if you’ve read my content before, you know it’s one of my favorite times of the year. If there’s snow on the ground and college football on TV and you get on the internet to complain about the Bahamas Bowl, I don’t like you. Anyways lets get down to it.
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Fennelly’s monster
AMES — The Iowa State women’s basketball team rolled on Monday. Folks should get used to that. It is going to happen a lot this winter. Bill Fennelly has himself a squad and Cleveland State found that out firsthand in Monday’s season opener when Iowa State walked away with a dominant 87-54 win that probably wasn’t even as close as the 33-point deficit would indicate.
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State’s Paniro Johnson named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week after debut
AMES, Iowa – Paniro Johnson has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. The freshman went 2-0 on the weekend at 149 pounds and defeated the Wisconson’s No. 2 Austin Gomez, 9-4. Gomez, last year’s Big Ten Champion, tried a big move early in the match but Johnson held his own and used two third period-takedowns to secure the victory.
Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal
Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Wisconsin Football
Rival Badgers Visit Kinnick Stadium for Saturday's B1G West Clash
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
KCCI.com
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show
It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
KCCI.com
Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
