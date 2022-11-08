ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights Village Board approves 'pre-development' plan for new Chicago Bears stadium

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qz3p_0j2UL31o00

The Arlington Heights Village Board has approved a "pre-development plan" for the Chicago Bears to pursue a stadium on the Arlington Race Track site.

The plan is a non-binding "framework" agreement between the village and the Bears defining how issues like zoning and taxation would be worked out for the proposed project.

SEE ALSO | Arlington Heights rejects petition to ban public money for Chicago Bears development

The Bears presented their plans for the property at the former Arlington Park race track site as part of a pre-development agreement to city council members in October. The plans include residential and lots of retail, including bars and restaurants, which some trustees are concerned would compete with the downtown area.

Chicago Bears present preliminary site plan for Arlington Heights race track site

"I don't think businesses in town could overcome this," Arlington Heights trustee Jim Tinaglia said. "It would be too difficult."

The Bears are expected to close on the Arlington Park property by the end of this year or early next year.

Mayor Tom Hayes said it is possible that the Bears won't end up in the suburb.

According to the Daily Herald
, the mayor said it's "certainly possible" the village board would reject the team's proposal.

Bears release renderings of possible Arlington Park stadium district, seek public money for project

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Data: CPD took about half an hour to arrive after woman was surrounded by motorcycles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first brought you this story last Wednesday - a woman trying to drive home was surrounded by a group of people on motorcycles and ATVs on the Near North Side.Then, shots were fired at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.Witnesses questioned how long it took police to arrive at the scene, so we looked into it.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, Chicago Police told us the day we first reported on this story that it took officers six minutes to arrive at the scene. But we put in a Freedom of Information Act request,...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Man fatally struck at Chatham bus stop is 2nd pedestrian killed at 79th/King in 2 months

Tragically, there were two pedestrian fatalities in Chicago last weekend. Early Saturday morning an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, as he crossed 51st Street at Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park. And on Sunday morning a reckless driver struck a 57-year-old man at a bus stop at 79th Street and King Drive in Chatham and injured three other people.
CHICAGO, IL
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners

individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
112K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy