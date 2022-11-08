Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Palmer accessorized with two butterfly diamond rings, a thin diamond choker, and metallic silver structured earrings. She paired the look with a blue marble clutch with gold hardware. As she...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO