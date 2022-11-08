ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Football: Oars in Enemy Waters - Q&A with Inside NU

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) and the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8), we were able to connect with Gavin Dorsey, one of the editors-in-chief of Inside NU, and he was kind enough to field our questions. The Daily Gopher: Can you explain to me, as best...
Minnesota Football: RoWINg to Northwestern - Opponent Preview

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) look to extend their winning streak to three games when the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) visit Huntington Stadium on Saturday. After Mick McCall departed Northwestern following the 2019 season, concluding a 12-year tenure as offensive coordinator for the Wildcats, head coach Pat Fitzgerald hired Boston College’s Mike Bajakian to lead his offense. His three-year tenure has been less than stellar, punctuated by poor quarterback play, with the lone exception of Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey in 2020.
Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 10

With three games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are now bowl-eligible after securing their sixth win against Nebraska, improving their record to 6-3. Now we can finally turn our attention to bowl predictions!. A lot can happen in the next three weeks, so take...
