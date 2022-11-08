Read full article on original website
Joe Dal Monte
2d ago
Hope for best! Vote like this is your house. What do you want. I want safety. I want to not need to worry about my family! We live in Arizona.
Reply
12
Phoenix602
2d ago
Kari Lake and Blake Masters will win. If they don't it's voter fraud.
Reply(2)
16
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Political Operatives Optimistic for Republicans as They Analyze the Slow Release of Election Results
Although there are still key races in Arizona yet to have been called, many analysts say they believe, overall, there will be good results for Republican “MAGA” candidates. The rate of return of ballots in the remaining precincts appears to be heavily favoring Republicans, since a large portion of them are from Republican-majority counties and voters who cast their ballot on Election Day – who tend to be conservative.
KOLD-TV
Democrats have a chance to take AZ Senate for first time in 30 years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “There is some uncertainly on how the legislature is going to look at this point,” said Doug Cole, the COO of AZ Highground, Inc., a political consulting firm in Phoenix. Some races were very close as we talked, like in State Senate...
Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads Thursday over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake. The races remained too early to call...
Kari Lake slams chaotic Arizona election tabulation as she closes gap on Hobbs
Former journalist turned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake slammed the Grand Canyon State's election operations as Maricopa encounters delays
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans narrowed considerably Wednesday in key Arizona races as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor,...
Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, contests that could determine control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state. The races remained too early to call...
AZFamily
Roughly 400K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County
Poll workers say tabulation machines issues caused confusion on Election Day. One poll worker said the news of the issues across Maricopa County sparked panic, leaving voters thinking their votes wouldn't be counted. Tracking Arizona's election results out of Maricopa County. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. County Recorder Stephen Richter...
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest. And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
knau.org
Thousands of ballots still left to count in Arizona
Counting of Arizona’s 2022 election results continues for the third day. Some of the top races – including the races for the U.S. Senate and governor – still remain too close to call early Thursday. Officials estimate there are about 619,000 votes left to count as of...
azpm.org
CD 6 race shows Democratic candidate Kirsten Engel leading the polls
Election night results showed that Congressional District 6 Democratic candidate Kirsten Engle led the polls with Republican candidate Juan Ciscomani following behind. But no one was claiming victory. Ciscomani supporters filled his election night party at the beginning. But as the night continued and numbers rolled in, attendees made their...
jackcentral.org
Arizona election results continue to be counted
The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans sue to extend voting in midterm elections over ballot tabulator issues
A lawsuit has been filed in Arizona by Republicans, over ballot tabulator issues Maricopa County, seeking to extend voting for the midterm elections. Officials say those votes that could not be tabulated will still count and will be taken to the main tabulator on Wednesday in Phoenix. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard joins Rachel Maddow with the latest during MSNBC’s special coverage of the midterm elections.Nov. 9, 2022.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied
MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
Republicans Cry Conspiracy Over Ballot Printing Error In Arizona
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs addresses supporters
Hobbs addressed supporters during a post-election event held by the Arizona Democratic Party. No projections for the race have been made by major media organizations.
Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona’s most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue at 60 of 223 vote centers in Maricopa County gave rise to conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the pivotal state. Former President Donald Trump, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and others weighed in to claim that Democrats were trying to subvert the vote of Republicans, who tend to show up in greater numbers in person on Election Day. Lake and several other candidates on the Arizona ballot have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential race, amplifying Trump’s lies about a stolen election. But election officials from both political parties and members of Trump’s own Cabinet have said there was no widespread voter fraud and that Trump lost reelection to Democrat Joe Biden. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ryan denied a request from Republicans to keep the polls open, saying that he didn’t see evidence that people were not allowed to vote.
jackcentral.org
Early Arizona ballots for the House, Senate and Governor
Arizona polls closed at 7 p.m. and now, early results are beginning to come in. Mail-in ballots are being counted first and Democrats are taking an early lead. Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is taking the lead with 56.9% of the vote over Republican nominee Kari Lake with 43.1% of the vote.
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
Why some races in Arizona still haven’t been called
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What’s the delay? Here’s what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped...
azpm.org
No one giving up in race for Governor
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs took to the stage in Phoenix early on election night. She told her supporters that they would have to wait for final results. Hobbs, who is the current Secretary of State, also had some strong words for her Republican opponent Kari Lake. "We know my...
Comments / 10