Known as one of the most visionary businessmen of the late 20th century, Lord Arnold Weinstock is credited for transforming the General Electric Company (GEC) into one of the most lucrative companies of the postwar period. Naturally, he met his wife, Lady Netta Weinstock (née Netta Sobell) through business—she was the daughter of Sir Michael Sobell, who later merged his company, Radio and Allied Industries, with GEC—and the couple married in 1949. Throughout their marriage, they acquired a collection of fine art, furniture, jewels, and even racehorses—but Lady Weinstock’s passions always lay with fine jewelry, particularly that of Van Cleef & Arpels, as well as a tiara here and there for more formal dinner parties that she often attended.

