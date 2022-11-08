Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
GARMENT PROJECT Wants You to Explore in Style With Its New KAI Sneaker
Danish footwear brand GARMENT PROJECT has unveiled its latest edition of the KAI sneaker, one of the brand’s most coveted styles for the Winter season. The drop has come hot on the heels of its Cloud Snow Boot release as well as its well-received collaboration with Ebbets Farm on its varsity sport-inspired hat collection. Now, GARMENT PROJECT has produced new low and mid iterations of the KAI, each of which comes in three different colorways of grey, khaki, and black.
Hypebae
Luxury Skincare Brand Leland Francis Launches Genderful, Earthy Fragrance Collection
Luxury skincare brand Leland Francis leaps into fragrance with the launch of its carefully curated unisex “Nature In a Bottle” collection. Founder Dillon Peña ideated this collection to tell his story as an Oklahoma-born artist with a powerful attachment to clean beauty and his authentic hometown surroundings. The fragrances are embodied in nature, with a piece of this collection paying homage to Peña’s grandmother. “La Reina,” a rose scent and “Dirt Roads,” a nostalgic, earthy aroma, are just a few ways Peña remembers his dear family and home. The Leland Francis Eau de Parfums are derived from plant-based natural ingredients that make the power last in the sheerest but impactful way.
hypebeast.com
Denim Tears’ "BUST DOWN TEARS" Ices Out Levi's With Swarovski Crystals
Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears label has just presented its “BUST DOWN TEARS” collection, which sees Swarovski crystals plastered on his iconic cotton wreath pattern. The Atlanta-born imprint is best known for its interesting takes on denim styling, while also working in collaboration with the likes of Skepta and Sky High Farm. And while the likes of Supreme have been chomping at the bit to get Emory involved in its operations, the Atlanta-born designer is sticking to his roots, and this is represented perfectly in “BUST DOWN TEARS.”
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens’ "Leopard Pack" Unleashes Your Inner Animal
Dr. Martens has just presented its new “Leopard Pack” and it’s the brand’s latest move in increasing its experimental iterations across its mainline silhouettes. Traditionally, Dr. Martens is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, but as we move into the colder months, the footwear giant has dropped a cozy style designed with furry fabrications and heavy-set leather, fresh from presenting a flurry of winter-ready styles such as its Jorge Shearling shoe.
Collection
The Seville-born designer Ernesto Naranjo often pays tribute to 20th-century female artists through his collections. For his spring 2023 proposal, Lynda Benglis and Judy Chicago inspired the carefully developed ideas and colors that gave shape to his designs. “They are artists who have been overshadowed by male peers, so I wanted to celebrate them. I am inspired as much by their artistic work as by their personalities,” said the designer.
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
hypebeast.com
Walter Van Beirendonck Explores the Uncanny Valley With Its Mesh Face Morph Masks
Walter Van Beirendonck‘s runway shows are utterly otherworldly, and for Fall/Winter 2022 this description couldn’t be more fitting. Not only was the collection actually titled “Otherworldly,” but plenty of the works this season stepped into the uncanny valley, largely disturbing and uncomfortable because of the pieces’ semblance of humankind. Nothing screams this more than WvB’s Mesh Face Morph Mask, which was found in multiple looks on the runway and is now finally available to buy.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk High Gets Dressed With "Burgundy Crush" Accents
Dunks have been a heavy focus for and its lifestyle footwear category all year long, and its momentum seems as if it will be carried on throughout the rest of 2022 and into the new year. This month, the folks over at the Beaverton juggernaut have lined up several new colorways, one being this Nike Dunk High “Burgundy Crush” for the ladies that is in preparation to hit the shelves.
hypebeast.com
Soulland Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Line-Up of Logo T-Shirts
Soulland’s rich heritage is projected in everything it does, from its sustainable output to its sleek designs and romantic approach to the everyday wardrobe. The brand’s latest offering saw the Danish imprint return to its home ground to present its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which saw Soulland introduce its first-ever genderless range.
London’s V&A Museum Acquires Tea, Coffee Set Owned by Karl Lagerfeld
LONDON — The Victoria & Albert museum is adding a dash of Karl Lagerfeld panache to its Wedgwood Collection with the purchase of a rare, Art Deco tea and coffee set that was previously owned by the designer. The Campanula tea and coffee set was designed by Paul Follot for Wedgwood and acquired from the estate of the designer, a knowledgeable and voracious collector, who died in 2019.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The museum, which also purchased the accompanying set of Follot’s design drawings, said no...
hypebeast.com
Très Bien and Diemme's Cornaro Low Is a Boot Fit For All Occasions
From creating a chair with JOY Objects to developing its own range of clothes under its everywear label, retailer Très Bien has shown that it’s more than just a shop, but a creative hub that delivers a uniform and a lifestyle for its dialed-in consumer. Now, under the everywear moniker, Très Bien delivers yet another collaboration, this time around working with the Italian footwear brand Diemme.
hypebeast.com
STAMPD’s 2022 Resort Collection Makes for a Traveler’s Versatile Carry-On Capsule
Having mastered the art of minimalism, STAMPD’s fluid expression of surf culture interprets sparse use of color as reserved excess. STAMPD collections offer a more refined take on LA’s vibrant scenery by embracing fluid lines and breathable basics that loosely float on the body. For the 2022 Resort collection, the label envisions airy, monochromatic staples with versatile appeal. Whether you’re spending winter in Venice or braving the East Coast’s tundra, these silhouettes translate as go-to essentials for early-morning flights and last-minute travel destinations.
hypebeast.com
CASETiFY Launches Exclusive Collection for M+’s 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibition
Featuring artworks displayed at the show. Following collaborations with the Louvre and The Met, CASETiFY now partners with Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum to celebrate the arrival of its Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition opening on November 12. The upcoming show is the largest-ever retrospective exhibition of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan, looking to examine her artistic practice over the years through the six themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Jewelry Highlights from Christie’s Lord and Lady Weinstock Sale
Known as one of the most visionary businessmen of the late 20th century, Lord Arnold Weinstock is credited for transforming the General Electric Company (GEC) into one of the most lucrative companies of the postwar period. Naturally, he met his wife, Lady Netta Weinstock (née Netta Sobell) through business—she was the daughter of Sir Michael Sobell, who later merged his company, Radio and Allied Industries, with GEC—and the couple married in 1949. Throughout their marriage, they acquired a collection of fine art, furniture, jewels, and even racehorses—but Lady Weinstock’s passions always lay with fine jewelry, particularly that of Van Cleef & Arpels, as well as a tiara here and there for more formal dinner parties that she often attended.
veranda.com
The Stunning Collection of Lord and Lady Weinstock Is Being Auctioned by Christie's This Fall
Christie's is presenting the collection of Lord and Lady Weinstock—full of Old Master paintings, English and European furniture and objects, and important jewelry—in three live auctions this fall, with the majority of the collection's sell taking place on November 22 in London. Over 300 lots will be up for the taking, and each piece speaks to the couple's exquisite taste and studied way of building their homes' aesthetics.
hypebeast.com
Preppy, Sporty, and Easy Tailoring Defines Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2023
Tommy Hilfiger is in its streetwear era. For Spring 2023, the brand took to its Manhattan offices to preview a collection fit for the consumer it aims to attract (something it’s been gunning toward with its Martine Rose x Tommy Jeans collaboration, NBA partnership, and the Tommy Hilfiger collection with Richard Quinn), that being one tapped into and representing youth culture.
hypebeast.com
Junya Watanabe Goes Full Punk for Reimagined Baracuta G9 Harrington Jacket Collaboration
Succeeding Baracuta’s borderless collaboration with ENGINEERED GARMENTS, the British imprint is uniting with legendary Japanese designer and Comme des Garçons affiliate Junya Watanabe for his reimagined take on the brand’s G9 Harrington Jacket. Watanabe’s experimental identity is unmistakably presented at every seam, designed with a deconstructed feel...
hypebeast.com
Emerging French Label Davril Supply Is Exploring the Power of Workwear
Emerging French streetwear label Davril Supply has just unveiled a new collection of Blacksmith jackets. The emerging brand has garnered a strong following throughout its home of France with last-minute drops and innovative marketing tactics on its Instagram page. Recently, Davril Supply has released a collection of footwear — such as the Lavander Amaryllis — designed with low-cut silhouettes and unique, sketch-like branding on its gum soles.
hypebeast.com
Rami Afifi's Art Centers Around Palestine and Pop-Culture Nostalgia
The artist reflects on his inspirations, projects and cultural heritage. From working on projects with Nightmares on Wax and Nike to designing a deck skated by Ed Templeton, UAE-based, Palestinian artist Rami Afifi is taking the Middle East by storm. With a vibrant aesthetic rooted in nostalgic pop-culture references, cultural...
Comments / 0