If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Hypebae
Collina Strada Drops Colorful Y2K-Inspired FW22 Collection
Cult classic brand Collina Strada has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, fulfilling all of our whimsical Y2K-esque dreams. The rainbow-colored assortment of garments channel our inner Bratz dolls as the launch is teaming with bold fabrics and bright neon hues. Y2K tank tops are covered in rhinestones and made more experimental with an abundance of edgy slashes. Elsewhere, a mesh checkerboard T-shirt bear a flirty slit around the belly button paired with Zenon-approved metallic silver pants.
hypebeast.com
Flea Rocks Rhinestones and Psychedelia In Stüssy x Dries Van Noten's Campaign
Following teasers courtesy of A$AP NAST and a short video from the duo itself, Stüssy and Dries Van Noten have come together to explore their upcoming collaboration in an official campaign fronted by Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ founding member and bassist, Flea. Shot by Tyrone Lebon, the campaign...
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year
Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
Kendall Jenner Brings Back the ‘Dad Jacket’ Trend in Denim & Western Inspired Boots
Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Oct. 20. Ever on the go, Jenner dressed casually in chic fall essentials and boots. On top, the Estée Lauder brand ambassador donned a light grey tank top which she wore underneath a cozy brown leather bomber jacket. Jenner is famous for wearing ‘dad jackets’ – usually an oversize leather bomber jacket with an ’80s aesthetic – during the cold weather. For fall 2022, Jenner wouldn’t do differently. For bottoms, the former Victoria’s Secret model styled another fall staple, slipping into black...
hypebeast.com
Iggy Pop Announces New Album 'Every Loser'
Iggy Pop has announced his next album, Every Loser, will arrive on January 6 via Atlantic Records and producer Andrew Watt‘s Gold Tooth Records. The full-length effort will include the rocker’s recent track, “Frenzy,” along with contributions from Watt, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and more. The album, which follows Iggy Pop’s 2019 record Free, includes 11 tracks. On the project, the artist said, “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids, and the music will beat the shit out of you.”
hypebeast.com
GARMENT PROJECT Wants You to Explore in Style With Its New KAI Sneaker
Danish footwear brand GARMENT PROJECT has unveiled its latest edition of the KAI sneaker, one of the brand’s most coveted styles for the Winter season. The drop has come hot on the heels of its Cloud Snow Boot release as well as its well-received collaboration with Ebbets Farm on its varsity sport-inspired hat collection. Now, GARMENT PROJECT has produced new low and mid iterations of the KAI, each of which comes in three different colorways of grey, khaki, and black.
Lindsey Vonn Subtly Sparkles in Striped Blazer & Gucci Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Lindsey Vonn arrived in chic style on the red carpet on Saturday for LACMA’s Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Vonn arrived to the soirée in a shimmering double-breasted suit that was perfectly nipped at the waist. The stunning ensemble featured a striped design in green, yellow and black. Vonn’s entire look was pulled together with minimal jewelry, a nude lip, a smokey eye look, and Vonn’s long locks styled down and wavy. She was also carrying a shining gold clutch. As for footwear, the Olympian slipped on a pair of Gucci peep-toe heels. The shoes featured...
Dua Lipa Cozies Up to a Koala in Blue Top, Mom Jeans & Pointed Toe Sky Blue Pumps
Superstar songstress Dua Lipa is soaking up her time in Australia — and making friends with the local koalas and kangaroos. Today on Instagram, the singer posted a series of cute photos showing her holding a koala. For the occasion, Lipa sported a blue button down shirt featuring a...
hypebeast.com
Skepta to Perform DJ Set Alongside The Martinez Brothers in London Next Month
Skepta has just announced that he will be playing another DJ set, but this time he will be spinning his records next to The Martinez Brothers. The Boy Better Know grime star has been keeping busy as of late. Recently, Skep launched his Big Smoke corporation with PUMA, made his artistic debut with a painting in collaboration with Sotherby’s, and he has also been jumping on the occasional remix with the likes of K Trap (“Warm”) and fellow BBK member, Frisco (“Bad and Clean”).
hypebeast.com
'Vogue' Suing Drake and 21 Savage Over Parody Cover
Last week, Drake and 21 Savage dominated the music world with the release of their collaborative album Her Loss. Throughout the album’s rollout, various promotional stunts have seen the duo parodying popular media such as Saturday Night Live and COLORS Studio with spoof performances. Before this, Drake shared other parodies such as a Vogue cover with 21 Savage, including a caption thanking the magazine and Anna Wintour alongside stating that it’d be available “on newsstands tomorrow,” leading many, including some news platforms, to believe the cover was real.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk High Gets Dressed With "Burgundy Crush" Accents
Dunks have been a heavy focus for and its lifestyle footwear category all year long, and its momentum seems as if it will be carried on throughout the rest of 2022 and into the new year. This month, the folks over at the Beaverton juggernaut have lined up several new colorways, one being this Nike Dunk High “Burgundy Crush” for the ladies that is in preparation to hit the shelves.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens’ "Leopard Pack" Unleashes Your Inner Animal
Dr. Martens has just presented its new “Leopard Pack” and it’s the brand’s latest move in increasing its experimental iterations across its mainline silhouettes. Traditionally, Dr. Martens is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, but as we move into the colder months, the footwear giant has dropped a cozy style designed with furry fabrications and heavy-set leather, fresh from presenting a flurry of winter-ready styles such as its Jorge Shearling shoe.
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
