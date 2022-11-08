LIRR trains now going east and west at station by UBS Arena

Trains are rolling in both directions at the Elmont Long Island Rail Road station in an effort to give Islanders fans an easy commute to and from the game.

Many fans say they are glad to hear that more trains are rolling in and out of the stop.

"It's so much easier to go to Penn and go straight back to Bethpage," says Nick. "It's super simple."

The MTA announced that trains are being added before and after events at the arena to reduce travel times east and west for riders.

They hope this will entice more people to come to the arena on the train and alleviate the traffic on Long Island.

According to the MTA, the double platform stop has charging stations for photos and security cameras, digital signs with train times, Wi-Fi, two elevators, a snow melting system built into the platforms and is fully compliant with the American Disabilities Act.

Ryan, an Islanders season ticket holder who lived in New York City, says while the changes are helpful, the MTA could go further to ease the financial burden.

"This a Zone Four station, it's outside of a city ticket so going home - Queens Village is a thousand feet away - you know it's $5 to go home from there, it's $9 to go home from here," Ryan says

Gerry Bringmann, chair of the LIRR Commuter Council, says there have been numerous complaints about there not being enough trains, crowded trains and too long of a wait for the next trains.

He says the added trains make the LIRR a more viable option.

Bringmann released a statement, saying: "We've been hearing numerous complaints about not enough trains, too long between trains and crowded conditions. This is an appropriate response by the LIRR regarding customer concerns. I wouldn't go so far as to say this is a game changer, but it definitely makes taking the train to events at the UBS Arena a much more viable option"