Nassau County, NY

Lottery revenue helps Long Island schools build new facilities, helps students with social issues

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Many are hoping to become rich by winning the Powerball lottery, but Long Island schools are winners regardless of who wins.

Nassau County received a little over $170 million in lottery revenue in 2020 to 2021, while Suffolk County got over $270 million.

All of the money gets distributed among Long Island's school district.

The Brentwood Union Free School District received more than $36 million in 2021, while the Hempstead Union Free School District got nearly $20 million.

They were the two districts that benefited the most.

Hempstead Assistant Superintendent James Clark says the revenue is used to build new facilities and make schools available to senior citizen communities.

"Also, which is really important, we're getting some funding awarded to us to get busing for all of our students who walk to school every day...," Clark says

Clark also says the money is vital to create programs that help children dealing with social issues because of the pandemic.

