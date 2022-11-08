Read full article on original website
Comstock (CRK) Q3 Earnings Due: Is it Primed for a Beat?
CRK - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter results results on Nov 1. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.16 per share on revenues of $871 million. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent natural gas producer’s performance...
What's in the Cards for Golar LNG (GLNG) in Q3 Earnings?
GLNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by more than 100% in the past 90 days to 24 cents per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 74.34%.
Matador (MTDR) Shares Dip 3.3% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
MTDR - Free Report) shares have declined 3.3% despite reporting strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 25. The downward price movement can be attributed to the company’s rising expenses. The upstream energy company reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share....
PGT Innovations' (PGTI) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Stock Up
PGTI - Free Report) reported its third-quarter 2022 (ended Oct 1, 2022) results. Both earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Despite the impact of Hurricane Ian, the tight labor market, rising interest rates and intense inflation, solid organic growth, accretive acquisitions, focus...
Unity Software (U) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
U - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9. The company expects third-quarter revenues between $315 million and $335 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $323.33 million, indicating an increase of 12.92% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus...
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Ugly Earnings from Tech Bellwethers
Stocks closed mixed Wednesday as disappointing earnings from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL (opens in new tab), -9.1%) and Dow component Microsoft (MSFT (opens in new tab), -7.7%) weighed on the major market benchmarks and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in particular. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.01% at...
5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues
The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
Wendy's (WEN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
WEN - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top and bottom lines rose year over year. Following the quarterly results, the company’s shares increased 3% on Nov 9. Q3 Earnings & Revenues. For the...
Kodiak Sciences' (KOD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Eye Candidate in Focus
KOD - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 loss per share of $1.47, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.82. The company reported a loss of $1.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. Kodiak Sciences currently does not have any approved product in its portfolio. As...
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q3 Earnings Meet, Sales Lag Estimates
KDP - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same. Both metrics improved year over year. Despite the challenging environment, results have gained from the solid performance in its cold beverages, driven by strong...
National Vision (EYE) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
EYE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 87.50%. A...
Manulife (MFC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates on Soft Asia Business
MFC - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 core earnings of 51 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. The bottom line declined 15% year over year. Core earnings of $1 billion (C$1.3 billion) decreased 16.7% year over year. The decrease was due to a $256 million...
Analysts Estimate Delta Apparel (DLA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
DLA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates in Q3
KRO - Free Report) logged profits of $21 million or 18 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $36 million or 31 cents in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line in the reported quarter was hurt by lower income...
Jazz's (JAZZ) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, New Drugs Drive Sales
JAZZ - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $5.17 per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.72. Earnings were up 23.1% year over year. Total revenues in the reported quarter rose 12% year over year to $940.7 million. Total revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $939.9 million. The upside was driven by sales of new drugs and drugs added from the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals.
