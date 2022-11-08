GLNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by more than 100% in the past 90 days to 24 cents per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 74.34%.

16 HOURS AGO