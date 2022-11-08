Read full article on original website
The Sims 4 glitch is turning everyone's Sims into total a-holes
Please stop implying my mother is a llama.
10 games like Diablo to play if you're bored of waiting for Diablo 4
These games like Diablo will keep you warm until Diablo 4 brings you back to hell
This VR Headset Can Actually Kill User If Character Dies In Game
The VR headset will kill the user if their character dies in a video game.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: 3 Minutes of Super Sonic Gameplay
Shown off in one of the recent trailers for Sonic Frontiers, Super Sonic makes his return! Check out a few minutes of gameplay if you're interested in seeing him in action. Just a friendly reminder, this might spoil a portion of the game you might want to experience for yourself, so only watch if you don't mind the spoilers!
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Modern Warfare II’ is a polished, fun arcade shooter that’s missing just a few key features
As we once again hurtle toward a crippling recession of the U.S. economy, another Avatar film, and an undying desire as a nation to attempt to rekindle past glories rather than look down the barrel of a dying world and strive toward the future, I am once again playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The most interesting thing I have to say about it right now is that it’s almost funny how obviously it attempts to act at once as U.S. military propaganda (as it always has) and an ambiguously political battle against ‘bad guys’ who few people would have an issue with fictitiously gunning down en-masse.
IGN
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties - Official Release Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Dying Light 2's Bloody Ties DLC, featuring a new story adventure, new weapon types, and more. Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties DLC is available now. In Bloody Ties, players will embark on a new story adventure, you will reach the epicenter of death, wealth, and absolute splendor in a stunning location; The Carnage Hall. This old opera building is full of challenges and quests, surprising new weapon types, character interactions, and discoveries to uncover.
Polygon
Horror game Signalis fixes one of gaming’s most tired tropes
For all of their top-secret military bases and heavily guarded castles, the worlds of video games are still woefully reckless when it comes to security. Look no further than the likes of Dying Light 2, The Last of Us Part 1, or Deathloop, in which computer passwords and safe combinations are scrawled on scraps of paper hidden only feet away.
Core Keeper Desert of Beginnings Update – Sand Karting is fun
The Core Keeper Desert of Beginnings update is its biggest update to date, and also one of the most fun. Here are our thoughts on the free update now live on Steam. For starters, what exactly is the Desert of Beginnings update for Core Keeper? This update is Core Keeper’s biggest content update yet and is free to all players who own the game. This content update brings new biomes, bosses, equipment, and modes of transportation to Core Keeper. It’s out now on Steam, so if you want to experience it for yourself, you can head there to buy the game. With that out of the way, let’s dive into our thoughts on the update.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders: Every character confirmed so far
Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders Game Freak has revealed so far
The Verge
The creators of Pokémon Unite are bringing Monster Hunter to mobile
The Monster Hunter series is coming to your smartphone. Capcom has announced a partnership with TiMi Studio Group for a new Monster Hunter title developed specifically for mobile. There aren’t many details on the actual game — including when it might be available — but the companies say that “the in-development game will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series, and offers players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones.”
IGN
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Hero of Justice Pack 1 Official Launch Trailer
Check out the Hero of Justice Pack 1 for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Hero of Justice Pack 1 features Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Gohan as playable characters along with new Parallel Quests, additional costumes, new skills, and more. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's Hero of Justice Pack 1 is available on November 10, with its Hero of Justice Pack 2 coming soon.
All Pokemon Scarlet Pre Order Bonuses
Pokemon Scarlet is due to launch on Nintendo Switch on 18. Depending on where it’s purchased trainers can expect different Pokemon Scarlet pre-order bonuses with their copy of the title. Pre-Order Bonuses. Best Buy. Cheri Berry. Chesto Berry. Aspear Berry. Pecha Berry. Persim Berry. Rawst Berry. Gamestop. Pre-Orders of...
makeuseof.com
The Best Video Game-Themed Board Games
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We love our video games. We love them so much that we can't wait to see what game developers have in store for us next, with the release of each installment in their franchises. Well, now there are also an impressive amount of board games based on your favorite video games and video game series too.
PS Plus games for November include 2022's hottest new title, Skyrim
There's also Rainbow Six Siege and a bunch of Kingdom Hearts games
techaiapp.com
#TheSteamSix 6 PlayStation 2 Games That are Still Available on Steam
Hello and welcome to #TheSteamSix, iTech Post’s series that focuses on the games that you can purchase on Steam!. Since today also happens to be Throwback Thursday, how about we go down the nostalgic route and talk about the games from the past that you can purchase and play thanks to Steam. Specifically, we will list down six PlayStation 2 games that you can find on the platform!
