Effective: 2022-11-10 15:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-10 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canadian; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Oklahoma and east central Canadian Counties through 345 PM CST At 310 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Warr Acres, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, western Edmond, Midwest City, Del City, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Jones, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park, Lake Aluma, The Capitol, Wiley Post Airport, The Fairgrounds and Downtown Edmond. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 127 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 138 and 151. Interstate 44 between mile markers 118 and 139. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CANADIAN COUNTY, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO