A new day in Durham: Jon Scheyer embraces history during first win as Duke's basketball coach

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
DURHAM — Jon Scheyer was forced into a wardrobe change before his first postgame press conference.

He had been doused by a water-soaked celebration in the locker room as his inaugural Duke team commemorated his first career win — a moment 17 months in the making after Scheyer was named the successor to Mike Krzyzewski last June.

Despite the cold shock, the 35-year-old Scheyer was all smiles after No. 7 Duke (1-0) rolled to a 71-44 season-opening win over Jacksonville at a Cameron Indoor Stadium that hosted Coach K’s final home game in March.

While Scheyer was stone-faced like his predecessor entering Cameron on Monday night, he embraced the occasion on his way out. He exchanged high fives with fans and found Nina King — the 44-year-old athletic director who had pushed for his hire — for a postgame hug.

“It’s not easy, right? You’re anxious. You’re nervous and ready to get out there,” Scheyer said after the win. “I took a moment before going out there. You know, what an opportunity. What a moment. This is the place I’ve grown up in, and to be here, I was not going to be anywhere but this moment … To share that with them (my team), was a special thing for me.”

Scheyer shared his debut with several freshmen, including five-star forward Mark Mitchell, who finished with a game-high 18 points and opened the Scheyer era with an impressive two-handed alley-oop dunk.

“It was part of the reason I came here,” Mitchell told the USA TODAY Network. “To be a part of the new era of Duke basketball and carry on the tradition and start something new with Coach Scheyer.”

Despite playing without its two top freshman stars — small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II — the Blue Devils ran out to a 16-point halftime lead and led by as many as 25 in the second half.

Scheyer said Monday that Lively had “a good chance” to make his debut on Friday when the Blue Devils host USC Upstate.

Roach, the only major contributor returning from last year’s Final Four team, scored all 16 of his points in the first half, hitting 6 of 7 shots including 4 of 5 from the 3-point line. His final 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in the first half — instead of waiting for the clock to wind down — drew a notable look from Scheyer but fell short of the anger that Coach K traditionally exhibited in the past when a player didn’t follow the plan.

“At the end of the day, I think having the freedom is the most important thing. I think you’ll see from our guys tonight, and Jeremy in particular, he’s not looking over his shoulder,” Scheyer said. “He’s not worried about being judged on this shot. We’d rather have them play aggressive, and with playing aggressive they’ll be some things to clean up.”

It really is a new day in Durham.

