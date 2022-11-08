ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters turn in ballots, though turnout lower than past years

By Marissa Armas
Rolling up on her bicycle, Christy Hurst stopped at the Denver Elections Division on 14th Avenue on Monday to do her civic duty for the 2022 election.

"Today I came to drop off my ballot and my husband's ballot," Hurst said. "Also, I'm a teacher and I often feel like a lot of my job and what I can do with students depends on how I'm voting."

While Hurst found it important to drop off her ballot before election day, Denver is seeing low early voting numbers, with only about 35% turnout so far. For context, the 2018 midterm saw a total turnout of about 64%, according to county data . The total for 2022 won't be known for at least another day.

"Denver voter behavior is what we sort of call the hockey stick model, so the early voting period looks like this… and then it goes like that," said Alton Dillard, the communications director with the Denver Office of the Clerk and Recorder. "It's that day of, that's just how Denver voters roll."

This year, the length of the ballot might also be intimidating for some. It's three pages, double-sided, and it's a lot of information to get through.

"We understand that can drive a little bit of voter fatigue," Dillard said. "We want people to participate in every election, it's part of building a culture of participation, where you don't pay as much attention to what's on the ballot, as opposed to the fact that you get out and vote."

Hurst told CBS News Colorado that it did take her and her husband some extra time to get through this year's ballot, but this is a process she enjoys. One she hopes her community members continue to engage in.

"I hope everyone is at home researching right now and getting their ballots ready for tomorrow," she said.

Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. There are 43 drop-off locations and 37 voting centers. For more information on where to vote visit: https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Agencies-Departments-Offices/Agencies-Departments-Offices-Directory/Office-of-the-Clerk-and-Recorder/Elections-Division

