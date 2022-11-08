Covington, Va. (VR) - The Historic First Baptist Church of Covington will celebrate its 152nd Anniversary on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The worship services will begin at 11:00 a.m. The first woman and 18th Pastor, The Reverend Rosetta Stewart, will deliver the message on the theme: “Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth”. (Isaiah 43:19). The community is invited to celebrate with us as former members reinstate membership, new members unite in fellowship, installation of seven trustees, presentation of a family legacy, and a Candle Lighting Memorial Tribute. For our 152nd Church Anniversary,...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO