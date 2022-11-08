ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

#TheFinal5: As Virginia goes, so goes the nation?

Tuesday’s re-election victories by incumbent Democratic Congresswomen Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger may also point to a change in strategy ahead of 2024. Jim discusses the midterms, and also what’s next for Gov. Glenn Youngkin with Mica Soellner from the Washington Times on "The Final 5."
VIRGINIA STATE
Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Anthony Brown wins to become Maryland’s first Black attorney general

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown made history in Maryland Tuesday by becoming the state’s first Black attorney general. Brown defeated Republican Michael Peroutka, a former Anne Arundel County Council member. "Thank you Maryland for putting your faith in me as your next Attorney General – I promise...
MARYLAND STATE
Wes Moore declared winner in MD governor's race

Democrat Wes Moore has won the race for Maryland’s governor seat and will become the first Black man to hold that title in the state’s history. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Wes Moore's election watch party in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
DC firefighters sue over facial hair policy

Several firefighters in D.C. are taking the District to court over a policy that requires them to shave their facial hair. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the story.
Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital

LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
LANDOVER, MD

