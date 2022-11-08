Read full article on original website
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin calls out GOP after lackluster midterm results
RICHMOND, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Republican Party won fewer congressional races than expected in Virginia and across the country. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is now calling on the GOP to move beyond just talking about problems, and instead campaign on how they'll fix problems. Gov. Youngkin campaigned heavily...
#TheFinal5: As Virginia goes, so goes the nation?
Tuesday’s re-election victories by incumbent Democratic Congresswomen Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger may also point to a change in strategy ahead of 2024. Jim discusses the midterms, and also what’s next for Gov. Glenn Youngkin with Mica Soellner from the Washington Times on "The Final 5."
Live 2022 Maryland Midterm Election results
DC Attorney General to make 'major announcement' about Washington Commanders
WASHINGTON - The District of Columbia Attorney General is preparing to make a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders. According to a press release from Karl A. Racine's office, the press conference will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, along with other team...
Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore shares vision for state's future
Democrat Wes Moore has won the election to become the next governor of Maryland, and the first Black man to hold the title in the state's history. He sat down with FOX 5's Jeannette Reyes just one day after his historic win to talk about his vision for Maryland.
Anthony Brown wins to become Maryland’s first Black attorney general
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown made history in Maryland Tuesday by becoming the state’s first Black attorney general. Brown defeated Republican Michael Peroutka, a former Anne Arundel County Council member. "Thank you Maryland for putting your faith in me as your next Attorney General – I promise...
Wes Moore declared winner in MD governor's race
Democrat Wes Moore has won the race for Maryland’s governor seat and will become the first Black man to hold that title in the state’s history. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Wes Moore's election watch party in Baltimore.
DC firefighters sue over facial hair policy
Several firefighters in D.C. are taking the District to court over a policy that requires them to shave their facial hair. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the story.
Video of 'sharks' swimming in Florida road during Tropical Storm Nicole goes viral
HUTCHINSON BEACH, Fla. - Video showing two fin-shaped objects being swept along by floodwater on Hutchinson Island, Florida, was captured by a local business owner as Hurricane Nicole approached the state on Wednesday. Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, recorded the video and posted it to social media. In...
Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital
LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
Meteor fireball caught on video streaking across sky in St. Mary’s County
CALIFORNIA, Md. - A meteor was captured on video streaking across the sky in St. Mary's County early Monday morning. FOX 5 viewer Tracy Wilson said she was driving on Maryland Route 235 near Route 4 in the California area when a bright streak shot across the black sky before quickly fizzling out.
