Diddy Creates The Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Conglomerate

Diddy is about the change the game again. He has just created the largest Black-owned Cannabis conglomerate in the United States. As spotted on Hype Beast the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul is taking his talent to a new industry. Last week he announced that he bought out Cresco Labs, the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded […] The post Diddy Creates The Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Conglomerate appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials

One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
Advocates call for updated affordable housing guidelines

Housing advocates are calling on the Adams administration to update city guidelines for publicly financed housing projects, in light of a recent spike to an income metric used to set affordability levels. The city’s Area Median Income, which is set annually by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development,...
