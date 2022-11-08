Read full article on original website
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now the cannabis industry! Last week, he acquired two cannabis businesses in a deal worth up to $185 million.
On his 53rd b'day, Diddy comes full-circle to his Puff Daddy moniker as new owner of Creso Labs - now the largest Black-owned cannabis brand.
Many cannabis enthusiasts are beginning to take an interest in BudBlockz (BLUNT), most evident in the recent turn of events. When the news about PDiddy’s whooping investment into the cannabis market broke out over the weekend, many did not know what to expect. The billionaire set the tone for one of the most critical conversations in the crypto market.
Diddy is about the change the game again. He has just created the largest Black-owned Cannabis conglomerate in the United States. As spotted on Hype Beast the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul is taking his talent to a new industry. Last week he announced that he bought out Cresco Labs, the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded […] The post Diddy Creates The Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Conglomerate appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
