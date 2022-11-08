In honor of Veterans Day, on Friday, November 11 from 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., we will be providing free dental care for veterans! Our services include cleanings, fillings, same-day crowns, extractions and much more. At our dental practice, we pride ourselves on treating the entire family through all ages of life. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.millsriverdental.com/

MILLS RIVER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO