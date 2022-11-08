Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Maggie Ullman joins all-female Asheville City Council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fresh new face is coming to Asheville's city council. Maggie Ullman was elected Tuesday to fill Gwen Wisler's vacancy. Wisler opted not to run for reelection. With an extensive background in city government and climate change, Ullman aims to bring a new perspective to...
WLOS.com
Winners of historic board of education vote talk top priorities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four candidates chosen by voters will become the first elected members of the Asheville City Board of Education in nearly a century. Up until now, board members were appointed by Asheville City Council. Amy Ray, Sarah Thornburg, Rebecca Strimer and Liza English-Kelly will join the...
WLOS.com
At monarch workshop, WNC teachers learn about 2,000-mile butterfly migration to Mexico
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain teachers are taking part in a monarch butterfly workshop being held at Bullington Gardens in Henderson County. The caterpillars have eaten milkweed for two straight weeks, and once they're ready, they will turn into monarch butterflies. During the workshop, called "Monarch Migration," the...
WLOS.com
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found...
WLOS.com
Code Purple called as cold weather follows remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Homeless Coalition has called a Code Purple Alert for this weekend as temperatures will dip to freezing or below. Code Purple will be in effect from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Monday, Nov. 14, as temperatures are forecasted to fall in the low 30s and 20s those nights.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Republican State Senator Chuck Edwards wakes up as the 11th District Congressman-elect. Edwards beat Jasmine Beach-Ferarra by almost 31,000 votes for Madison Cawthorne's seat. Beach-Ferarra says she called the congressman-elect late last night to wish him and his family the very best. Democrat Sherry Beasley conceded overnight...
WLOS.com
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
WLOS.com
WNC Nature Center's new walk-in freezer unit will allow more food storage for animals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday, Nov. 9 was an exciting day for the WNC Nature Center!. A new walk-in refrigerator and freezer unit was delivered. It will be part of a new commissary, which is a place where food will prepared for the 60-plus species of animals that live there.
WLOS.com
Pet pals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet little El Cap, an adorable guinea pig up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society!. She's 1.5 years old and looking for her forever home!. El Cap would do well, ideally, in a home that's had guinea pigs before. Asheville Humane can talk with households about how to own guinea pigs though, if needed.
WLOS.com
"We're in a crisis right now" Educator wages crucial issue ahead of historic vote
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Voters in Asheville will soon be able to vote on the first elected members of the Asheville City Board of Education in nearly a century. Up until now, board members have been appointed by the Asheville City Council. “We’re in a crisis right now and...
WLOS.com
A 'red tsunami:' Haywood County Republicans ready for change after midterm wins
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Republicans in Haywood County were still celebrating a night of victories in midterm elections. Some were calling the results a red wave, but county GOP leaders said it's bigger than that. Haywood County Republican Party Chair Kay Miller described election night as not just a...
WLOS.com
Schools closed in Jackson, Cherokee as students, staff call in sick
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday was a day off from school for students in two mountain districts. Cherokee Central Schools and Jackson County Public Schools kept their doors closed after a large number of students, faculty and staff stayed home sick Thursday and Friday. The lack of adults...
WLOS.com
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
WLOS.com
Mills River Family Dental
WLOS.com
"Every voice matters" Election officials report high voter turnout in mountain counties
HAYWOOD/JACKSON/SWAIN COUNTIES, N.C. (WLOS) — It's Election Day and turnout is high, including in Western North Carolina's mountain counties. It was a similar picture in Swain, Jackson and Haywood counties on Tuesday. The early voting count suggested a high turnout for Election Day. “2,400...a little more than 2,400,” says...
WLOS.com
AG Stein files brief asking court to allow lawsuit against HCA to move forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is voicing support for a lawsuit against HCA. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Stein filed a brief asking the district court to allow the lawsuit to move forward. The antitrust suit was filed by local municipalities that included Asheville and...
WLOS.com
One Glen Arden Elementary classroom gets $500 wish list fulfilled thanks to Zaniac
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Ericka Castro, a dual language teacher at Glen Arden Elementary School, is being presented with a $500 wish list of items. The folks from Zaniac in Biltmore Park are donating the items for Castro to use in the classroom, and she and her students are thrilled about the donations.
WLOS.com
Missing teen last seen in Asheville more than 2 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks. Jada Douglas, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 in the Biltmore Avenue area of South Asheville at around 6:45 p.m. Police say she...
WLOS.com
Asheville native Luke Combs takes home Entertainer of the Year honors for a second time
WLOS — Asheville native, Luke Combs walked away from Wednesday nights Country Music Awards as a big winner!. Combs won Album of the Year for Growin’ Up and the night’s top honor, Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row. “I want to thank...
WLOS.com
Internet-famous clogger from Canton shows off signature moves at CMA Awards
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you were watching the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, you may have recognized the fancy footwork of a local internet celebrity. Zeb Ross, of the J Creek Cloggers, made an appearance and showed off his famous dance moves during the...
