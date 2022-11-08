Read full article on original website
Louisville Comeback Falls Short, Cards Drop Season-Opener vs. Bellarmine
The Cardinals dug themselves an early hole, and Kenny Payne's debut is spoiled by the Knights.
Game Day Live Blog: Bellarmine at Louisville | Game 1
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Women's basketball drops season opener to Louisville, looks ahead to early-season slate
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team got their 2022-23 season underway on Monday night against a tough opponent, the No. 7 University of Louisville Cardinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). The Cardinals beat the Bearcats 87-68. Louisville was led by guard Hailey Van Lith, a member...
BRL: Interview With Former Louisville WR Doug Beaumont
Doug Beaumont, a native of Louisville, played high school football for Louisville Male High School. Coming out of high school, he was given a three-star rating by 247 Sports. He received offers from both the major programs in the state of Kentucky, the Cardinals and the Wildcats, but ended up choosing Louisville over Lexington.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams are officially Cards
Louisville basketball starts off the Kenny Payne era by signing two four-star wings in the Class of 2023. Wednesday marked the start of Early Signing Period for college hoops, and Louisville basketball has officially locked up the first two signees of the Kenny Payne era. According to Travis Graf of...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 67-66 Loss vs. Bellarmine
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Mike James and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said after their loss to the Knights:
Kenny Payne 'Pleased' with Kamari Lands' Early Growth
The true freshman forward was the Cardinals' highest ranked recruit in the Class of 2022.
channel1450.com
Detmers Signs National Letter of Intent With Louisville
As if there was any doubt in the mind, Parker Detmers made it official on Wednesday as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Louisville next season. The senior talks about his decision and what he has in mind for the Titans this season.
CBS Sports
How to watch Louisville vs. Bellarmine: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The Louisville Cardinals and the Bellarmine Knights are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (13-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Bellarmine was on the positive side of .500 (20-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
The Crunch Zone
Bowl Projections 11/8
Louisville Football is bowl eligible and with 3 games remaining it’s time to begin looking at where the experts believe the Cards will be slotted in the bowl picture. Brett McMurphy (Action Network): Sun Bowl (El Paso) vs. Oregon State. Jerry Palm (CBS Sports): Sun Bowl (El Paso) vs....
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Democrat Craig Greenberg wins Louisville mayor’s race
Businessman and Democrat Craig Greenberg will take the reins of Louisville Metro Government in January after beating Republican candidate Bill Dieruf in the race for mayor. Greenberg had nearly 52% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. The State Board of Elections will certify results later this month. Dieruf […]
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
The Eleven Percent: Meet Becca Haggard, Roofing Contractor
This FH series introduces readers to a few of the women who make up 11 percent of the construction workforce in the U.S., spotlighting stories of their careers in the field. Know someone we should feature? Email us here. Becca Haggard grew up a tomboy, regularly climbing out of her...
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
Louisville business leaves downtown citing string of violence experienced near store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville restaurant owner said he's had enough, so he's moving after just three years in the middle of the downtown business district. Melba’s Culinary Canvas is moving to NuLu, where owner Charlie Reed hopes the string of violence he faced downtown won't follow.
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
FanSided
