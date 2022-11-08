ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

What to do about election anxiety

By Tyler Euchner
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Election Day on Tuesday, some Siouxland residents may feel anxious as they vote or wait for candidate results.

According to a study done by the American Psychology Association, during the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, two-thirds of American adults said the elections were a major source of stress in their life.

“These are very important issues that matter, that hit upon our values and things that very near and dear to us, so it’s certainly not unusual to be experiencing an increase in those symptoms around this time,” said Sara Bushby, a Siouxland Mental Health Services therapist.

There are many sources of stress in election season, both on and after Election Day as well.

“The only anxiety I’m feeling is that it’s the first time I’ve worked the poll, so I wanna make sure to do everything correctly,” said Michael Erpelding, a Siouxland resident.

“Not anxiety, sometimes I worry about the results. especially as we become more polarized, but other than that I think in the end I think we’ll do okay. We do alright with the people we elect and things like that,” said Terry Dahlquist, another Siouxland resident.

Dahlquist said that while he’s only worried about the results, he does feel a lot more anxious this year than previous years.

“I think just the divisiveness will continue to get worse for a while. I don’t want to blame anyone specifically, but it’s a problem and I don’t see anyone coming out of it right now,” said Dahlquist.

With the uncertainty as to whether or not who or what residents voted for may win or pass, some residents may find themselves constantly worrying or finding themselves unable to sleep.

Bushby said one way to help relieve anxiety is keeping your mind off the elections.

“A lot of times a good way to handle that can be remaining in the present moment by using mindfulness or a lot of sticking to our normal routines and good self-care habits,” said Bushby.

Another way to reduce anxiety is by minimizing media usage to a few hours a day.

