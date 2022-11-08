ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Dartmouth volleyball believes it has what it takes to make a deep playoff run

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7FDB_0j2UHjg700

DARTMOUTH — During Sunday night’s spaghetti team dinner, Dartmouth High girls volleyball coach Rachel Lassey got out a piece of poster board and wrote the word, “Believe.”

Each of Dartmouth’s players signed it.

As they entered the Carlin Lynch Activity Center on Monday night for their Div. 2 Round of 16 match, each player tapped the sign.

“The flame is burning,” Lassey said. “They want it bad. We’re in a great position right now. We know we’re going to have a battle every single game but we believe.

“We believed when we played against Barnstable (in the regular season) and we beat one of the best teams in the state in three and we’re going to believe the rest of the way through. If everyone is on board with that, the things you’re capable of are amazing.”

Fourth-seeded Dartmouth controlled play throughout a 3-0 sweep of No. 13 Canton to punch the team’s second-straight trip to the Elite 8.

“I’m super excited,” Lasseys said. “We’re back to the Elite 8 and we’ll see what we can do.

“Our goal is to keep going.”

ROUNDUPSouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Monday, Nov. 7

Ava Crane, one of four seniors on the team, is determined to keep playing for as long as possible.

“I’m not going to think of the end yet because it hasn’t come,” she said. “I think we can make it pretty far in the playoffs.”

Against Canton, Crane went 27 of 30 at the net with a team-high 12 kills.

“There’s a lot of energy. We hype each other up as much as we can,” Crane said. “We’re just making the most of our season right now.”

Crane wasn’t the only threat at the net for Dartmouth. Junior middle hitter Adeline Ablett had seven kills while senior right side Erynn Jasparro went 11 for 11 with four kills. Junior outside hitter Brooke Davis chipped in with four kills and junior middle hitter Haley Jenkins added three.

“If you pass it to anyone, anyone can spike it,” Crane said. “Anyone can kill it. I have faith in every single one of the players.”

Lassey added, “We have so many weapons at the net you never know where we’re going to go. It’s the goal every year, but it doesn’t always work out that way. We can literally rely on every single hitter to get the job done. We got everybody. If Lauren (Augusto) digs a ball, she’s going to hit a ball too. It’s a beautiful thing.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first set was close to start, but Dartmouth used a string of six straight serves by junior Gaby Velazquez to turn a 5-5 tie into an 11-5 advantage. Dartmouth went on to seal the 25-14 with three straight service aces from Velazquez.

“I feel like I finally got a hold of it,” said Velazquez, who finished with 14 service points, six aces and 15 digs. “I’m starting to finally get it and get some confidence.”

BOYS SOCCERGNB Voc-Tech soccer enjoys breakout on offense in Div. 3 playoff win over HS of Commerce

Dartmouth jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead in the second set and never looked back as Crane had six of her kills down the stretch for a 25-17 win.

Canton led early on in the third set before Dartmouth distanced itself with serving from Jenkins and hitting from Ablett, Jasparro and Crane. A service ace by Velazquez clinched a 25-14 win and sweep.

“Dartmouth is relentless,” said Canton head coach Patricia Cawley. “They don’t let the ball fall. They’re a team of athletes. It’s something I’m trying to get my team to emulate.

“I told them before this match that they had exceeded our expectations and we were going to come in here and give it our all and see what happens. I don’t think we showed what we’re capable of, but they did their best and tried their hardest.”

WHAT IT MEANS: The win was the fourth straight for Dartmouth (19-3), which will host No. 12 Masconomet (17-5) at 5 p.m. on Friday. … Canton finished the year with an overall record of 14-8.

CAWLEY ON THE SEASON: “We’ve had an up-and-down year. We only had one six-position player (Jessica Wright) back. We started out slow. We had a lot of illness so we were up and down for weeks. The last three weeks we kind of came together. We played much better down the stretch.”

LASSEY: “We came back to chemistry and chemistry is firing on all levels. Lauren is taking charge and running the offense the way she knows how. We’re killing it defensively. They don’t get as much credit, but without them we can’t do anything.”

STATS: Davis finished with 16 service points. Augusto dished out 26 assists. Olivia Arruda had seven digs. … For Canton, Wright had five kills while senior Riley Costa had four kills and one block.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

10 LaSalle student-athletes sign NLI’s

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Wednesday afternoon, ten LaSalle student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play collegiately. 12Sports caught up with a pair. Caroline Cummings will join the Cross Country and Track team at Georgetown and Jubril Bamgbala will play soccer at Army West Point.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Bryant Beats Division III Thomas College by 108 Points

Eight players scored in double figures as the Bryant University men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 147-39 victory over Thomas College (Maine) at a boisterous Chace Athletic Center on Monday night. The Bulldogs set single-game records for points scored, field goals (55), three-point field goals (19)...
SMITHFIELD, RI
nshoremag.com

Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

RIBBON CUTTING SACCUCCI HONDA MIDDLETOWN, RI

Saccucci Honda of Middletown and NEC Solar to celebrate new solar installation on dealership with ribbon cutting event November 18. Saccucci Honda of Middletown is hosting a ribbon cutting event with local installer NEC Solar to celebrate the completion of a 200kW system on the dealership roof. NEC Solar, headquartered in Bristol, R.I., and Saccucci Honda are both family owned and operated local businesses. The solar installation includes 445 panels at 450 Watts each and 3 central inverters. With estimated power generation of more than 225,000kWh the array will offset 100% of the dealership’s electricity consumption.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Attleboro, MA

Part of Bristol County, Massachusetts, Attleboro is a charming city once known as “The Jewelry Capital of the World.”. Many jewelry manufacturers operated in the city, including the L. G. Balfour Company, founded in 1913. Attleboro dates back to 1634 when English settlers stepped foot in this territory. It...
ATTLEBORO, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Eat Barbecue and Sip Wine Soon at This Spot in Dartmouth

A couple of popular local Dartmouth businesses are "linking" up to bring customers the best of both worlds: barbecue and wine. Missing Link BBQ and Running Brook Vineyard & Winery will work together as the food truck continues its search for a permanent location. Starting Nov. 18, you'll be able to wash down some melt-in-your-mouth brisket with delectable wine at Running Brook on Old Fall River Road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Will Tropical Storm Nicole impact RI, MA?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen heightened activity in the tropical Atlantic as hurricane season enters its final stretch. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and there’s been no shortage of storms so far this month. For just the third time in recorded history, there were […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA
frmedia.org

Here’s How Fall River Voted in this Year’s Election

For the most part, voters in Fall River followed the lead of other communities in electing candidates and weighing in on the ballot questions at yesterday’s state election, supporting all Democrats on the ballot, joining the trend in three of the four statewide referendums and, in a special city election, voting for Fall River to become members of the MBTA.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

One more warm day Monday, cool midweek, potential Tropical Weather to end the week

Record High Temperatures were noted in Southern New England Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too. On Sunday, Providence broke the old record of 72 from 1994 with 75 degrees. Hartford tied theirs at 76 from 2015, Boston broke theirs with 76, shattering the previous 73 from 1948, and Worcester broke theirs too by 1 degree just 2 years ago in 2020 with 72.
PROVIDENCE, RI
liveboston617.org

Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
BOSTON, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy