Newcomers, Daniel Batcho show confidence as Red Raiders down Northwestern State in season opener

Consider the newcomers assimilated.

Within the first six minutes of the season opener Monday night, Jaylon Tyson, Lamar Washington and Richard "Pop" Isaacs netted their first points in a Texas Tech uniform — each draining a 3-pointer against Northwestern State.

Washington's triple was crucial as it knotted the game at 8-all before the No. 25 Red Raiders engineered a game-changing offensive run that provided a 20-plus point advantage at halftime before securing a 73-49 victory over the Demons inside United Supermarkets Arena.

"Really just coming out with confidence," Tyson said. "We've been confident since we started in the beginning ever since we put this team together. We're always going to come out aggressive on defense, and if we come out aggressive on offense the sky's the limit for this team."

But don't forget about the returners, too, as Daniel Batcho finished with a double-double that included a career-best 12 points to go along with 10 rebounds while Kevin Obanor chipped nine points and four rebounds.

"I would say we did a good job of passing the ball around, lobs and finding me on the pick and rolls," said Batcho, who notched his first career double-double as a Red Raider on Monday.

With the victory Texas Tech (1-0) increased its winning streak in season openers to 23 in a row, while Northwestern State (0-1) will look to get back on track against Ouachita Baptist at noon Thursday.

The Red Raiders appeared ready to play, jumping out to a 5-0 lead following a 3-pointer by Tyson followed by a fast break layup by a trailing Daniel Batcho in the first minute and a half of the contest.

That's when head coach Mark Adams became unhappy with the effort on the defensive end as Texas Tech yielded a pair of 3-pointers to Ja'Monta Black, who put the Demons ahead 6-5 and a Dayne Prim jumper from the left side made it 8-5 at the 16:42 mark of the first half.

Washington, thanks to an aggressive drive and kick by Oregon transfer guard De'Vion Harmon, drained an open trey from the right corner which triggered a 10-0 run to provide Texas Tech a 15-8 advantage and forced Northwestern State coach Corey Gipson to call timeout with 13:28 before the break.

“This was a learning curve, a learning experience for us,” Gipson said. “What I was really proud of was that not one time did our guys complain about anything. It shows the resiliency and maturity of the guys on the team.

The Red Raiders upped their energy on the defensive end, holding a 42-23 advantage at the midway point, and did not relinquish the lead the rest of way — downing the Demons to open up a three-game homestand.

Isaac Haney (16 points) and Ja'Monte Black (12 points) led the way on offense for the Demons, who shot 28% (10-of-36) from the three-point line to go along with 28% from the field.

One of a few learning lessons coming out of the contest for Texas Tech was taking better care of the ball. The Red Raiders turned the ball over 20 times. Texas Tech is a young squad, touting five freshman and two sophomore, looking to push the tempo on offense.

“We forced 20 turnovers. That was the goal,” Gipson said. “We forced 20 turnovers against a top-25 team. Our goal, on the other side, was to leave with 10 turnovers or less. We were only plus four on that.”

Isaacs, a freshman, committed five turnovers and netted six points while D'Maurian Williams — a Gardner-Webb transfer — had four turnovers and six points on the night.

"We have really strong pieces," Adams said. "We have some really good 3-point shooters. ... Guys have got to accentuate their strengths and we've got to stay away from the weaknesses."

What’s next: Texas Tech is slated to host Texas Southern at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of a three-game homestand to start the regular season.

NO. 25 TEXAS TECH 73, NORTHWESTERN STATE 49

NORTHWESTERN ST. (0-1)

Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0, J.Black 4-19 0-0 12, Haney 6-13 1-1 16, Sharp 2-9 0-0 4, J.Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Prim 2-5 0-0 4, McDonald 3-8 0-0 9, Hampton 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-5 0-0 0, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Zelenbaba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 1-1 49.

TEXAS TECH (1-0)

Batcho 4-5 4-5 12, Obanor 2-7 4-4 9, Harmon 2-5 2-2 7, Isaacs 2-4 0-0 6, Tyson 3-4 0-0 8, Walton 4-7 1-2 9, Fisher 2-4 1-3 5, Washington 1-3 0-0 3, D.Williams 2-3 2-2 6, Allen 0-0 2-2 2, Jennings 2-3 2-2 6, C.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 18-22 73.

Halftime_Texas Tech 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 10-36 (J.Black 4-16, McDonald 3-6, Haney 3-8, Garrett 0-1, Sharp 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, Hill 0-3), Texas Tech 7-18 (Isaacs 2-3, Tyson 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Washington 1-2, Obanor 1-3, Fisher 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Walton 0-3). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 27 (Sharp, J.Williams, Hill 4), Texas Tech 41 (Batcho 10). Assists_Northwestern St. 11 (J.Williams 6), Texas Tech 19 (Batcho, Harmon, Washington 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 19, Texas Tech 11. A_15,098 (15,098).

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Newcomers, Daniel Batcho show confidence as Red Raiders down Northwestern State in season opener