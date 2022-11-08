ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Newcomers, Daniel Batcho show confidence as Red Raiders down Northwestern State in season opener

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0Xib_0j2UHaja00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXBOo_0j2UHaja00

Consider the newcomers assimilated.

Within the first six minutes of the season opener Monday night, Jaylon Tyson, Lamar Washington and Richard "Pop" Isaacs netted their first points in a Texas Tech uniform — each draining a 3-pointer against Northwestern State.

Washington's triple was crucial as it knotted the game at 8-all before the No. 25 Red Raiders engineered a game-changing offensive run that provided a 20-plus point advantage at halftime before securing a 73-49 victory over the Demons inside United Supermarkets Arena.

"Really just coming out with confidence," Tyson said. "We've been confident since we started in the beginning ever since we put this team together. We're always going to come out aggressive on defense, and if we come out aggressive on offense the sky's the limit for this team."

But don't forget about the returners, too, as Daniel Batcho finished with a double-double that included a career-best 12 points to go along with 10 rebounds while Kevin Obanor chipped nine points and four rebounds.

"I would say we did a good job of passing the ball around, lobs and finding me on the pick and rolls," said Batcho, who notched his first career double-double as a Red Raider on Monday.

With the victory Texas Tech (1-0) increased its winning streak in season openers to 23 in a row, while Northwestern State (0-1) will look to get back on track against Ouachita Baptist at noon Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nLcc_0j2UHaja00

The Red Raiders appeared ready to play, jumping out to a 5-0 lead following a 3-pointer by Tyson followed by a fast break layup by a trailing Daniel Batcho in the first minute and a half of the contest.

That's when head coach Mark Adams became unhappy with the effort on the defensive end as Texas Tech yielded a pair of 3-pointers to Ja'Monta Black, who put the Demons ahead 6-5 and a Dayne Prim jumper from the left side made it 8-5 at the 16:42 mark of the first half.

Washington, thanks to an aggressive drive and kick by Oregon transfer guard De'Vion Harmon, drained an open trey from the right corner which triggered a 10-0 run to provide Texas Tech a 15-8 advantage and forced Northwestern State coach Corey Gipson to call timeout with 13:28 before the break.

“This was a learning curve, a learning experience for us,” Gipson said. “What I was really proud of was that not one time did our guys complain about anything. It shows the resiliency and maturity of the guys on the team.

The Red Raiders upped their energy on the defensive end, holding a 42-23 advantage at the midway point, and did not relinquish the lead the rest of way — downing the Demons to open up a three-game homestand.

Isaac Haney (16 points) and Ja'Monte Black (12 points) led the way on offense for the Demons, who shot 28% (10-of-36) from the three-point line to go along with 28% from the field.

One of a few learning lessons coming out of the contest for Texas Tech was taking better care of the ball. The Red Raiders turned the ball over 20 times. Texas Tech is a young squad, touting five freshman and two sophomore, looking to push the tempo on offense.

“We forced 20 turnovers. That was the goal,” Gipson said. “We forced 20 turnovers against a top-25 team. Our goal, on the other side, was to leave with 10 turnovers or less. We were only plus four on that.”

Isaacs, a freshman, committed five turnovers and netted six points while D'Maurian Williams — a Gardner-Webb transfer — had four turnovers and six points on the night.

"We have really strong pieces," Adams said. "We have some really good 3-point shooters. ... Guys have got to accentuate their strengths and we've got to stay away from the weaknesses."

What’s next: Texas Tech is slated to host Texas Southern at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of a three-game homestand to start the regular season.

NO. 25 TEXAS TECH 73, NORTHWESTERN STATE 49

NORTHWESTERN ST. (0-1)

Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0, J.Black 4-19 0-0 12, Haney 6-13 1-1 16, Sharp 2-9 0-0 4, J.Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Prim 2-5 0-0 4, McDonald 3-8 0-0 9, Hampton 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-5 0-0 0, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Zelenbaba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 1-1 49.

TEXAS TECH (1-0)

Batcho 4-5 4-5 12, Obanor 2-7 4-4 9, Harmon 2-5 2-2 7, Isaacs 2-4 0-0 6, Tyson 3-4 0-0 8, Walton 4-7 1-2 9, Fisher 2-4 1-3 5, Washington 1-3 0-0 3, D.Williams 2-3 2-2 6, Allen 0-0 2-2 2, Jennings 2-3 2-2 6, C.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 18-22 73.

Halftime_Texas Tech 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 10-36 (J.Black 4-16, McDonald 3-6, Haney 3-8, Garrett 0-1, Sharp 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, Hill 0-3), Texas Tech 7-18 (Isaacs 2-3, Tyson 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Washington 1-2, Obanor 1-3, Fisher 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Walton 0-3). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 27 (Sharp, J.Williams, Hill 4), Texas Tech 41 (Batcho 10). Assists_Northwestern St. 11 (J.Williams 6), Texas Tech 19 (Batcho, Harmon, Washington 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 19, Texas Tech 11. A_15,098 (15,098).

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Newcomers, Daniel Batcho show confidence as Red Raiders down Northwestern State in season opener

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking

In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
STARKVILLE, MS
Talk 1340

Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral Push Pressing Teammates [Video]

When looking for an extremely underrated sport, especially at the collegiate level, my vote goes to cheerleading. Not only does it take an incredible amount of strength, but the coordination that goes into cheer is unreal. I mean, have you seen the routines they do? I can barely do a summersault without worrying I'll hurt myself and they get thrown up into the air while doing flips as if it’s as easy as walking.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses

LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
KCBD

5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?

With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Hale County Constable vehicle stolen, DPS says one in custody after multi-county chase

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken into custody after a law enforcement chase with a stolen Hale County Constable vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. UPDATED STORY LINK: Constable describes how handcuffed suspect stole his law enforcement unit DPS said troopers were called to help find a person evading […]
HALE COUNTY, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy