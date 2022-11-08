Read full article on original website
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez).
NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak).
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None.
How to Watch: Duke vs Virginia Tech in Week Eleven
After clinching bowl eligibility with a 38-31 win over Boston College on the road, the Blue Devils return home for a game for the first time in four weeks when the host Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites over the visiting Hokies, favored by 9.5 points, which would move their record to 7-3 with two games left on the schedule.
Preview: Duke (1-0) faces rebuilding USC Upstate (1-0) in final Champions Classic tune-up
Following a successful home debut in which the Blue Devils overwhelmed a potential NCAA Tournament bound opponent on both ends of the floor, Duke will return to action on Friday in a final tuneup before facing the first high major opponent of the season. Duke will face Kansas next Tuesday...
Miami hoping for stress-free night vs. UNC Greensboro
Before Miami plays host to UNC Greensboro on Friday night, there is something that kind of needs to happen. Somebody
Campbell facing steep odds against balanced NC State
NC State will look for another balanced performance when it hosts Campbell on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Five players scored
Taylor Hendricks, UCF look to bounce back vs. Florida State
Florida State and UCF are not accustomed to losing season openers. Yet that’s what happened to the Seminoles and the
NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an...
UCF Drops Double Overtime Thriller to UNC Ashville
Taylor Hendricks had an impressive debut in UCF’s season-opening loss to UNC Asheville.
