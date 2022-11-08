ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

SFGate

COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
SFGate

NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Virginia Tech in Week Eleven

After clinching bowl eligibility with a 38-31 win over Boston College on the road, the Blue Devils return home for a game for the first time in four weeks when the host Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites over the visiting Hokies, favored by 9.5 points, which would move their record to 7-3 with two games left on the schedule.
DURHAM, NC
SFGate

NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an...
FLORIDA STATE

