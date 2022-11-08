ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizzou opens up season with win over Southern Indiana

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers opened up their season with a win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Mizzou came out the gates strong, building a 26-12 lead halfway through the first half. They would continue to build on that, leading 47-31 going into the half.

They controlled most of the second half, going up by as much as 20, but Southern Indiana would try to claw their way back, bringing it within six points with under a minute left but Mizzou would hang on for the 97-91 victory.

Kobe Brown had a solid performance with a double-double, scoring 20 points to go along with 14 rebounds.

The Tigers would also get solid production off the bench from Tre Gomillion and Sean East II who scored 12 points each. They also had three other players in double-figures.

Mizzou’s next matchup will be Friday at home against Penn at 7 p.m.

