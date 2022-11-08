Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Jackknifed semis cleared from I-90 eastbound near Fancher Road after hours of standstill traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – After multiple hours of standstill traffic, a Washington State Patrol official told NonStop Local that a semi crash on I-90 eastbound is now clear. Last Updated: Nov. 7 at 10:30 p.m. We’re continuing to track a crash on eastbound I-90 tonight that’s now going on...
KHQ Right Now
Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane. The accident happened near Chewelah. The route is covered with dense snow and ice, which suggests that the accident was weather-related. One person is pronounced dead at the scene. According to Washington state patrol, two people have been taken to...
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
KHQ Right Now
US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
Car vs. train crash on US Highway 95 in Bonner County leaves one injured
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a car vs. train collision that injured a 62-year-old man from Naples, Idaho in Bonner County. According to ISP, the man was traveling westbound in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on Samuels Road before being struck by the train.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Highway 395 near Jump Off Rd
CHEWELAH, Wash. — One person has died and two others were injured in a crash on Highway 395 near Jump Off Rd Tuesday morning. The crash happened about nine miles south of Chewelah and continues to fully block the highway. WSDOT says a detour was in place at State Route 292 at Loon Lake and State Route 231. The Washington...
KXLY
Train collides with SUV in Bonner County, driver hospitalized
COLBURN, Idaho — A man was hospitalized after a a train crashed into him in Bonner County Tuesday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a 62-year-old man from Naples was life-flighted to a nearby hospital after his SUV was struck by a train near US 95 at Samuels Road. The...
Collision on NB US 395/ N. Spokane Corridor at Wandermere Bridge cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash on the Wanderemere Bridge in North Spokane has been cleared The right lane of NB US 395/North Spokane Corridor was blocked because of the crash. WSDOT said to expect delays through the area and to be careful when driving through there. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Prepare for icy conditions amidst INW’s first major snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — This fresh wave of winter weather is bringing with it slick road conditions. With the number of hills scattered throughout Spokane, it can make for an icy commute. Snow removal crews have been called into action. “With this amount of snow this is basically what we would call a maintenance plow,” said Kirsten Davis, communications manager for...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Fire Department confirmed that the crash involved a school bus and a garbage truck. The police confirmed that minor injuries were reported in the accident. No one has had any serious injuries, according to SVFD, however,...
KXLY
Another cold night, but not as windy – Matt
Yes, it’s still cold and it’s not warming up anytime soon. Lows will be into the mid-teens tonight with single digits in some of our northern valleys. We will warm up slightly over the weekend and settle into low 20s in the morning and mid-teens in the afternoon. We are not expecting snow out side of a couple mountain flurries in the next seven days.
FOX 28 Spokane
Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old man last seen near Holy Family Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year0old Henry Mehlert, who was last seem driving away from Holy Family Hospital in Nov. 9 at 3 a.m. Police say he has dementia and was driving a 2016 blue Ford Edge with Washington plates #BMY7647. If you see...
pullmanradio.com
Major Highway Work On US195 In North Whitman County Complete
The major road construction project to resurface U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County between Pullman and Spokane is done. The Washington State Department of Transportation poured new concrete on 10 miles of US195 between Cashup Flat and State Route 271 near Rosalia. The work began in May and involved several weeks of 24-hour traffic delays 5 days a week.
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. – With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. Freeman SD | 2 Hours Late |. Lakeland SD | No School |. Mead SD | 2...
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
Missing Spokane man found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
KREM
Snow slows commute, cancels schools in Inland Northwest
Several inches of snow has fallen in Spokane on Monday morning with more on the way. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads. Some schools are closed or delayed.
Missing 87-year-old man located
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0