Spokane, WA

Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions

SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
KHQ Right Now

US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Prepare for icy conditions amidst INW’s first major snowstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. — This fresh wave of winter weather is bringing with it slick road conditions. With the number of hills scattered throughout Spokane, it can make for an icy commute. Snow removal crews have been called into action. "With this amount of snow this is basically what we would call a maintenance plow," said Kirsten Davis, communications manager for...
KXLY

Another cold night, but not as windy – Matt

Yes, it’s still cold and it’s not warming up anytime soon. Lows will be into the mid-teens tonight with single digits in some of our northern valleys. We will warm up slightly over the weekend and settle into low 20s in the morning and mid-teens in the afternoon. We are not expecting snow out side of a couple mountain flurries in the next seven days.
pullmanradio.com

Major Highway Work On US195 In North Whitman County Complete

The major road construction project to resurface U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County between Pullman and Spokane is done. The Washington State Department of Transportation poured new concrete on 10 miles of US195 between Cashup Flat and State Route 271 near Rosalia. The work began in May and involved several weeks of 24-hour traffic delays 5 days a week.
FOX 28 Spokane

School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8

SPOKANE, Wash. – With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. Freeman SD | 2 Hours Late |. Lakeland SD | No School |. Mead SD | 2...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.
KREM2

Missing Spokane man found safe

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing 87-year-old man located

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe.
