(Ames) Ashley Joens led the way with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in Iowa State’s 87-54 victory against Cleveland State on Monday.

6’6″ newcomer Stephanie Soares contributed 15 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 blocks, and 3 assists. The Cyclones held the Vikings to 26% field goal shooting.

1-0 ISU meets Southern on Thursday.