Read full article on original website
Related
'We just kind of got rattled': Case field hockey fails to overcome early deficit
SCITUATE — Bang. Bang. And that was it. Joseph Case High exited the state field hockey playoffs in frustrating fashion on Friday. Third-seeded Cohasset scored twice in the opening three minutes and 11 seconds. Both cages were off limits to the ball the rest of the way and the sixth-seeded Cardinals were denied a berth in the state Division 4 semifinals with a 2-0 quarterfinal loss on Scituate High School’s artificial turf field. ...
Daily Free Press
Off the Post: Mitchell Miller signing highlights the NHL’s biggest flaws
I love hockey. If you’re reading this column, I’m sure you do too. While some write it off as “just a game,” the sport can morph into a lifestyle, a belief system, a structured community for many of its followers. So when a team as respected as the Boston Bruins, in a league as prominent as the NHL, announces the signing of an individual like Mitchell Miller, it’s heartbreaking. It’s sad, it’s infuriating, it’s confusing –– but it’s not shocking, and that’s the problem.
Comments / 0