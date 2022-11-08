ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

Old Bridge girls volleyball captures program's first-ever NJSIAA sectional title

By Andy Mendlowitz, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 2 days ago
OLD BRIDGE – It’s like a disco dance party breaks out before Old Bridge girls volleyball games. The players jump into lines for the Bus Stop dance with the music blaring.

They all clap and go to the right, then the left, and it’s on.

“It brings the positive energy in,” senior Leena Tran said. “It brings our mood up for the game and excitement. And it really brings us together as a team.”

Julia Morgan said, “We do it to get ready for every game. It’s just like our fun pre-game tradition.”

On the court, it’s been no stopping the Knights. Monday, Old Bridge defeated Hunterdon Central 25-12, 25-12 to win the program’s first-ever sectional title before an enthusiastic home crowd.

And when it was over, the players broke into a post-victory dance.

“Just to celebrate,” said Morgan with a smile. “We’re so excited.”

The Knights have been able to bring that energy and team closeness into games. Throw in top-notch defense and serving, and Old Bridge has had a historic season with an eight-game win streak/ That includes capturing the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

What does it mean

The top-seeded Knights (24-2) are in the midst of an incredible turnaround under head coach Andrew Hopman. Old Bridge went 4-18 in 2019, then 3-9 in the 2020 COVID-shortened season and broke out with a 19-8 record last season with the bulk of the team back. Hopman credited the players’ attitudes and willingness to work, as well as the influence of assistant coaches Amanda Godfry and Tom Buoni.

Second-seeded Hunterdon Central had a great run, but end its season at 21-7.

Key plays

Both games were close early. And both times, Old Bridge went on big runs to break it open. The Knights led 10-7 in Game 1, and soon made it 17-7 and 21-8.

In Game 2, Hunterdon Central took the early 4-1 lead. Old Bridge clawed back to tie it and led 8-7. The Knights went on a 10-3 run and methodically close out the victory.

Game balls

The outside hitters Leena Tran (11 kills, 7 digs) and Malvina Sullivan (6 kills, 1 block, 4 digs) and the middle hitters of Morgan (5 kills, 1 block) and Abigail Jazmin (3 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks) had big games.

Hopman credited libero Natalie Mikucki for her defense (11 digs, 4 assists, 9 service points) and Julia Mikucki (6 digs, 21 assists) and Julia Gervase (5 digs) also excelled. Victoria Nazarova (3 kills, 2 blocks) and Jenna Ferro (3 digs) also contributed.

They said it

Tran on what makes the team so good, “The love we have for each other. We have so much fun together. We’re like family and our energy is always supposed to be positive.”

She also pointed to the team’s mental toughness and positive energy, “One of our mottos is to keep the ball off the floor and we really did that. We weren’t afraid to make mistakes and that’s how we were able to go on the runs.”

Morgan said, “At the beginning of the season we realized our team chemistry was so good. We just knew we had a chance and then we just got it done. It’s so great. …We just know each other so well. We’re such a family at this point. We spend so much time together and that really got us the championship.”

Hopman called the win amazing and said, “Just all day I kept saying to myself these girls do everything right. I hope they win. I want them to realize they bought in. The seniors bought in when they were freshmen and so did the juniors. … From the time they were freshmen, I was just like this is what we need to do to win. They were like, ‘OK, we want to win.’ I said we do XYZ, they do XYZ. I was also thinking to myself how many similarities I drew over the last month between them and the boys (OB’s powerhouse boys program).

“I’m like, they just have that championship mentality. They hang out together. We watch film on Saturday for two and a half hours, practice for another two and a half hours. And on Sunday they’re texting me they’re watching more film. I ask a lot out of my players and for them to go above and beyond what I ask, it just shows they want to win. They want to be state champions and I’m so happy for them.”

Hopman on the team’s serving that gets teams out of its system, “We take pride in the fact we can go on serving runs. We call them Old Bridge rolls. We go on an Old Bride roll and our defense has gotten 10 times better over the last month and it just helps us protect those leads that we get from our serving.”

NOTE: Comments from Hunterdon Central coach Kevin Jones will be added ASAP

Thursday, Old Bridge hosts a Group 4 semifinal game against the South Group 4 winner. Southern plays Williamstown in a semifinal Tuesday. The Group semifinal winner advances to the state championship game Sunday at Franklin High School at 4 p.m.

