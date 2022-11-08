Read full article on original website
Larry Wilson
2d ago
The Justice System is All messed up. Here we are with a 4th grader facing a Federal charge but yet a grown woman has a gun taken from her but the court says that they don't have enough EVIDENCE TO PROSECUTE.
Reply(2)
21
Amanda Callaway
2d ago
looks like she doesn't know how to handle a gun and almost shot her hand lol
Reply
11
The Shadow Knows
2d ago
And I am sure Lake the fake will do a much better job with violence in schools! Sure! Do I see another red state embracing violence against their own people and their children for a sliver of political approval by a minority. Don't let Lake into office she will make your lives worse. Oh, are you addressing your water problem yet?
Reply(1)
5
AZFamily
Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Woman Arrested For Pulling Out Gun At Phoenix School, Stopped By Police Officer
Phoenix police recently released body-camera video that shows an officer stopping a potential shooting at a. Desira Marce Eliza Featchurs, 29-year-old, has been accused of pulling a gun out on school property with a child only a few feet away. On Sept. 22, in the released video, Featchurs is seen pulling a gun out of her bag at Mountain View School near Seventh Avenue and Peoria. An officer responds quickly and grabs the woman, preventing her from firing the weapon.
AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A woman says her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner, but the wedding...
fox10phoenix.com
Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday. Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler. When...
Circle K clerk allegedly shoots man in 'self-defense,' Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — A Circle K store clerk in Phoenix allegedly shot a man in "self-defense" early Thursday morning, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. at a store near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. Preliminary information suggests the clerk got into an altercation with the man before...
AZFamily
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing couple during shootout with their son at Mesa apartment complex
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after a shooting ended with a husband and wife dead at a Mesa apartment complex last week. Police say 44-year-old Johnel Trinidad is accused of killing the woman he was having an affair with and her husband during a shootout with their son. On Nov. 1, officers were called out to Silver Creek Apartments near Power Road and Main Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and his wife, 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde, shot underneath a stairwell at the complex. The Lazalde’s were taken to the hospital but later died.
AZFamily
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
Officials: Arizona man arrested after camera footage allegedly catches him moving body
MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa, Arizona has been arrested after camera footage reportedly caught him moving a body, officials said. According to a news release from the Mesa Police Department, on Sunday just after 6 a.m., officers were called out to a house near East University Drive and North Sossaman Road after someone called 911 to report that they found their friend dead. When officers at the scene, they found the body of Deangelo Tye, 36, outside in an apartment complex landscaping.
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting teen boy in the head during hunting trip in Tonopah
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a teenage boy in the head by accident on Sunday afternoon in Tonopah. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from the Harquahala Valley Fire Department that a gun had gone off and someone was shot. When deputies arrived, they found a teenage boy dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Deputies learned that the teenager and three others had been hunting in the area and were driving two pickup trucks on Lower Buckeye Road.
AZFamily
One dead after double shooting in Chandler; 2 arrests made
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say one person has died in a double shooting that happened at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue earlier this week. According to officers, shots rang out around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived, they found...
AZFamily
Police arrest two suspects after double shooting in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that hospitalized two people near downtown Chandler. Police say the shooting occurred near Palm Lane and Pecos Road. Two people injured during the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say they do not believe there is any danger or ongoing threat to the community.
ABC 15 News
Baby hospitalized after bathtub incident, Goodyear police say
GOODYEAR, AZ — Police are investigating after a baby nearly drowned in a bathtub Wednesday night. The incident occurred at an apartment complex near Interstate 10 and Dysart Road. Goodyear Police Department officials say CPR was administered to the baby, who was then taken to the hospital. The baby...
Arizona man accused of assaulting Culver's employee with . . . custard
A Maricopa man is accused of assaulting a fast-food employee with custard on Nov. 3, after the wait for service of his dessert took longer than he anticipated. David B. Glick, 62, was arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct, according to Maricopa Police.
NBC San Diego
Arizona 9-Year-Old Charged With 2 Felonies Is Accused of Taking Gun to School, Prosecutor Says
A fourth-grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor's office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney's Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
AZFamily
Woman shot by Tempe police after allegedly ramming patrol cars released from hospital, booked into jail
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman who was shot by Tempe police officers after allegedly ramming patrol vehicles last month has been released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa County jail. Kristina Duranceau, 33, faces multiple charges including five counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, five...
AZFamily
Attorney, former police officer weigh in on Scottsdale detective DUI arrest
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale Police Department detective was arrested over the weekend, accused of driving under the influence and crashing into another car. Police say Detective Michael Lanouar was off-duty in a city-leased vehicle. The crash happened Friday around 10 p.m. near Pima and Indian School Roads,...
'Scamily matters': How a Virginia man's debit card was illegally used in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Phoenix police arrested a man on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found evidence on his phone suggesting he was virtually exchanging fake ID cards and banking information with others, court records show. Marcus Reid, 24, was detained...
Phoenix man hit and killed while crossing street
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy Phoenix street Tuesday night. According to authorities, detectives from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a crash near 11th Avenue and Bell Road around 6 p.m. Police said the result...
Phoenix woman gets prison time for spending pandemic relief on luxurious car
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining loans from the government's Paycheck Protection Program. Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was sentenced last week to spend five years in prison after she...
