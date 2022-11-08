HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chasing down opposing quarterbacks, and big dreams, is a favorite pastime of Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth. “Really what made me want to play it so much was waking up Saturday mornings and watching College Game Day,” said Hawthorne senior football player Jailen Ruth. “I just love being able to make plays for my teammates and turning up with them. We love hearing our fans, home or away, show up every Friday.”

HAWTHORNE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO