FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
WCJB
UF women open season two under Kelly Rae Finley by beating Florida A&M, 83-55
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Much like the UF men’s team, the Gator women’s basketball squad will be relying a lot on contributions from transfers this season. Three of UF’s most notable additions shined in an 83-55 season-opening win over Florida A&M on Monday night at the O’Connell Center.
WCJB
Bell high jumper Nicole Shepherd signs to compete at UNF
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -Track and FIeld coaches are always uncertain whether an athlete will enjoy a field event. Bell High School senior Nicole Shepherd took to the high jump naturally--and she’ll take her talents to the Univeristy of North Florida next year. Shepherd signed her national letter of intent...
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:. Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins keeps it himself and takes it all the way. Williston’s...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs
It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in Florida football history
Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jailen Ruth (Hawthorne)
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chasing down opposing quarterbacks, and big dreams, is a favorite pastime of Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth. “Really what made me want to play it so much was waking up Saturday mornings and watching College Game Day,” said Hawthorne senior football player Jailen Ruth. “I just love being able to make plays for my teammates and turning up with them. We love hearing our fans, home or away, show up every Friday.”
WCJB
Schools across North Central Florida to close as Nicole nears Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is making its approach towards Florida’s shores. UF and Santa Fe College have announced they will not hold classes on Thursday, November 10. This comes as both Alachua County and Marion County schools announced their closures.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
WCJB
TROPICAL STORM NICOLE Live Blog: Falling tree in Alachua County critically injures resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re tracking Nicole as the storm approaches North Central Florida. The storm is expected to bring strong winds and rain to the region. 12:45 a.m. Falling tree in Alachua County critically injures resident. Around noon, Alachua County Fire Rescue crews were called to three separate...
WCJB
Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors advanced a proposal that would impact tenure at the University of Florida and other higher learning institutions during their meeting on Wednesday. The new policy would create a system for reviewing all tenured faculty members. Under the proposed new rules, professors would...
wuft.org
A community of modern-day garage bands thrives at a local Gainesville warehouse
The greatest underdog story in Gainesville doesn’t take place on the football field. It takes place at a modest Gainesville storage warehouse — where guitars alone wipe the floor with boxes and knickknacks. Walking the narrow alley of more than 30 storage units at the MiniMaxi Warehouse, the...
WCJB
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
WCJB
RIP TV20's Steve Ingram
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Georgia, Rusty, Tofu, and Miso
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Everyone is concerned about the storm and these adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County are looking for someone to hunker down with. First is the sweetest girl who is sure to make you laugh, Georgia. This pup is a bit of an attention hog and would love to be your walking buddy.
wuft.org
Beats on the block: Gainesville artists are showing their talents downtown
The City of Gainesville is paying street musicians to perform downtown in hopes of bringing more life and color to the city. “More art, more music, more people getting together as human beings without tearing each other’s heads off in free and open spaces,” said Tom Miller, a local musician and street busker. “It’s the only way we’re going to survive.”
WCJB
Mary Alford wins the D1 Alachua County Commission seat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mary Alford beat incumbent Raemi Eagle-Glenn with about 59 percent of the vote. With Alford coming out victorious the Alachua County Commission board will go back to being completely democrat dominated. Alford resigned from the seat earlier this year after it was discovered she of living...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole
UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
WCJB
Orlando man kidnaps girl, leads Dixie County deputies on high-speed chase
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details on a high-speed vehicle chase on Halloween that ended in the rescue of an underage girl and the arrest of a man from Orlando. Deputies say they contacted Shawn Persaud of Orlando who was in a vehicle violating...
alachuachronicle.com
Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
News4Jax.com
2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy
Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
Comments / 0