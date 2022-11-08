Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Across Alaska, eyes are on a close US Senate race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a contest that’s drawn eyes from across Alaska and the United States, the race for one of Alaska’s two U.S. Senate seats has only tightened since the first round of results was released Tuesday evening. While the top two candidates watch and wait...
alaskasnewssource.com
Kelly Tshibaka dances on Election Night
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign they say were designed to shame them into voting. Some voters are outraged about a Governor Dunleavy campaign mailer, calling it an invasion of privacy that's designed to shame them into voting. Eliminating the immersion program is a cost too high, some ASD...
alaskasnewssource.com
Everything on Tuesday’s ballot for valley voters
Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882. Approving a constitutional convention would break new ground, some fear it would break Alaska. The only ballot measure to come before Alaskan voters this year has also been the center of controversy. The issue is whether voters will approve a constitutional convention, which only comes on the ballot once every 10 years. So far, it has never been enacted, but people on both sides of the issue feel it could go either way this time and speculate on what will happen if it passes.
alaskasnewssource.com
3 women compete in U.S. Senate race
Approving a constitutional convention would break new ground, some fear it would break Alaska. The only ballot measure to come before Alaskan voters this year has also been the center of controversy. The issue is whether voters will approve a constitutional convention, which only comes on the ballot once every 10 years. So far, it has never been enacted, but people on both sides of the issue feel it could go either way this time and speculate on what will happen if it passes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Votes: U.S. House candidates make last minute push for office
Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882. Approving a constitutional convention would break new ground, some fear it would break Alaska. The only ballot measure to come before Alaskan voters this year has also been the center of controversy. The issue is whether voters will approve a constitutional convention, which only comes on the ballot once every 10 years. So far, it has never been enacted, but people on both sides of the issue feel it could go either way this time and speculate on what will happen if it passes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Election Day glitches reported with phone lines, precincts open late
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Justice was out monitoring several polling places throughout Alaska on Election Day. They were on hand to address any potential complaints and language barrier issues that could interfere with a person’s right to vote. Nationwide, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division team went to 64 different jurisdictions, some for different reasons.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Election Day takeaways
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All ballots have been cast in the first general election in Alaska that utilized ranked-choice voting. While some candidates built insurmountable leads in the results posted on Election Night by the Division of Elections, many others will have to wait weeks until the second-place votes of eliminated candidates are redistributed.
alaskasnewssource.com
Voters to decide constitutional convention question
KYES noon showThe only ballot measure to come before Alaskan voters this year has also stirred up controversy. The issue is whether voters will approve a constitutional convention, which only appears on the ballot before Alaskan voters once every 10 years. So far, it has never been enacted, but people on both sides of the issue feel it could go either way this time. Each side has an opinion on how its approval could change the financial future and political landscape of the entire state of Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Acting commissioner named for Department of Revenue
Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882. Approving a constitutional convention would break new ground, some fear it would break Alaska. The only ballot measure to come before Alaskan voters this year has also been the center of controversy. The issue is whether voters will approve a constitutional convention, which only comes on the ballot once every 10 years. So far, it has never been enacted, but people on both sides of the issue feel it could go either way this time and speculate on what will happen if it passes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Updates from Election 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today is Election Day and Alaska’s News Source is keeping you up to date with all the major developments throughout the day. Today there are high-profile races for Alaska’s governor, a U.S. Senate seat and the lone U.S. House seat. Voters will also make their voices heard on whether or not there will be a constitutional convention. Plus, there are dozens of state House and Senate races taking place.
alaskasnewssource.com
Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882
Approving a constitutional convention would break new ground, some fear it would break Alaska. The only ballot measure to come before Alaskan voters this year has also been the center of controversy. The issue is whether voters will approve a constitutional convention, which only comes on the ballot once every 10 years. So far, it has never been enacted, but people on both sides of the issue feel it could go either way this time and speculate on what will happen if it passes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mild temperatures hover over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild is the word for much of Alaska mid-week. Ice is still forming and that has led to some ice-jam flooding on Campbell Creek in Anchorage. Warming temperatures may help with that flooding. For Southcentral Alaska, the next round of rain and snow showers is possible...
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA assistance deadline extended
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has announced that the deadline to apply for State and Federal assistance for victims of Typhoon Merbok has been extended. The new deadline to apply for assistance is Dec. 6. Previously, applicants were required to apply by Nov....
alaskasnewssource.com
Total lunar eclipse tonight, but will clouds spoil the view?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The well-advertised total lunar eclipse, the last one visible until 2025, begins tonight and continues through the wee hours of Tuesday. The eclipse can be viewed in its entirety across the entire state. Unfortunately, most of Alaska will be under cloudy skies due to a large storm system moving across the state...with a few exceptions.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather lab: Rabbit Creek Elementary students learn the number of earthquakes that happen in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you know how many earthquakes we get in Alaska? That’s what second and third-graders from Rabbit Creek Elementary asked Melissa Frey this week after an earthquake drill happened during their Weather Lab lesson. Check out her answer to the Weather Lab Question of the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Unusually warm November weather spreads across Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures continue to ramp up across the state as warmer air continues to settle into Alaska. From the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska, temperatures are well above average. An active weather pattern across the gulf coast region is keeping many areas across Southcentral Alaska with light snow and areas of wintry mix. With little to no change in the weather in the coming days, we’ll hold onto daily warmth and a passing chance for some areas of wintry mix into the weekend.
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures warming across Alaska as snow, rain and wind hits the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures warmed another five to 25 degrees across much of Alaska Tuesday as warmer air moved in from the south. Despite the warm-up, much of the state is still dealing with high winds and snow. For Southcentral, a storm will bring a combination of rain and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Election Day brings with it warmer weather and areas of wintry mix
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are warming quickly across the state, following the bitter cold we saw from the weekend. Many areas across the state are starting off the day with temperatures 15 to 40 degrees warmer than Monday morning. It’s a testament to the power of southerly winds and a storm that continues to move northward out of the Bering Sea into the Chukchi Sea. The storm, which has been responsible for high winds, winter storm warnings and coastal erosion along parts of the coastline, is quickly seeing the greatest impacts coming to an end.
Comments / 0