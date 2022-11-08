ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
The Independent

Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize

The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
AFP

Powerball jackpot grows to record $2.3 bn in US

KILL our xxx Powerball jackpot grows to record $2.3 bn in US xxx because after a technical delay, a winner of Monday's draw was announced. The announcement of no winner by the unofficial Powerball USA site was incorrect.
CBS Sacramento

Saturday's Powerball jackpot estimated to be $580 million

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is estimated to be $580 million, lottery officials announced Friday. It marks the tenth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.There have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the lottery said. The last winning ticket, for a then-$206.9 million jackpot, was sold on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. In Wednesday's drawing, a New Jersey ticket won $2 million, while a second New Jersey ticket and a Michigan ticket each won $1 million.The winning numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. ET Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.In July, a single winning ticket for...
