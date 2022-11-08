ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota that Eats Your House…Literally

The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin that Eats Your House...Literally. If you ever see a bug like this in your house, get ready to have an exterminator on speed dial. Spider crickets are disgusting and unfortunately are hiding out in quite a few homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, they are currently in mine. Don't worry though, I've got a few tips for you below to help you out during these unprecedented spider cricket times.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota

They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Here Are Minnesota’s 15 Highest Property Tax Cities

Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)

UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. READ MORE. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Hold Up, Is It Illegal In Iowa For Gift Cards to Expire?

Here comes the holiday shopping season. As you venture out into the few remaining brick-and-mortar stores that may have what you're looking for, you may notice fewer supply chain issues than last year but might also re-discover a simpler approach is to buy a gift card. But how long can you use them?
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Minnesota City Nicknames I’ll Bet You Didn’t Know!?

There are 87 counties and around 850 cities in Minnesota. Many of these towns and cities have nicknames. How many of these did you know?. I've traveled, vacationed, and hung out in towns all across Minnesota. Lots of these cities have a rich history that has prompted locals to give...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota

Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Cans Rupturing Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota

Just when you thought it was safe to spray a little air freshener and make your house smell amazing, it's not. A new recall was just issued by Consumer Product Safety Commission for air fresheners sold in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States due to a part that is missing. Unfortunately, this missing part has led to corrosion and cans rupturing which could lead to an injury.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

One Of Rochester’s Favorite Craft Sales Back On Saturday

One of the best craft sales in Rochester, Minnesota started out being hosted in a home 13 years ago. Today, the sale has overflowed to a huge gym and has also raised over $150,000 to help kids. The sale has grown A LOT but the mission is the same. (Psst...Get a sneak peek below to see what will be at the sale this year!)
ROCHESTER, MN
marketplace.org

Despite drought, this Iowa farmer had a record harvest

When she finished planting her corn and soybeans in May, Iowa farmer April Hemmes expected lower yields come harvest time. Wet weather conditions in the spring had set her about two weeks behind schedule. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Hemmes about how her harvest ended up. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care

The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. (Photo by Johner Images/Getty) The state of Iowa is is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

This Is Iowa’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish of 2022

Last year, according to a story we did from the website Zippia, Iowa's favorite Thanksgiving side dish was green beans. While their list for 2022 has not come out yet, the folks at Campbell's have just done their "State of the Sides" report and made a much different choice. In their report, it came down to just two options: mashed potatoes or stuffing.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Less Than 1% Of Iowa Casey’s Offer This Fuel To Drivers

We love our Casey’s, General Store here in Iowa. The Iowa-based gas station is known as a leader in renewable fuel sales in Iowa. In January, the station was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship with the Secretary’s Biodiesel Award. According to the department, over 1,000 Casey’s stores are currently offering biodiesel blends.
IOWA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

