Bissen ready to start new role as Maui County Mayor
"We want to encourage folks to submit resumes so they can be interviewed by our transition team," said Richard Bissen, Maui County Mayor-Elect. "We want to recruit folks. We want to retain folks that are interested in their positions if they're doing a good job."
KITV.com
Richard Bissen to become next Maui County mayor
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui County will soon have a new mayor after retired judge Richard Bissen clinched the position from incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino. The music was blaring at Bissen’s watch party Tuesday night as election returns came in. Even Bissen took to the stage singing a Maui classic "Haleakala" as his wife, Isabella, performed a hula.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After heated campaign season, Bissen ousts incumbent Victorino to win race for Maui mayor
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retired Judge Richard Bissen has clinched the win for Maui County mayor, beating incumbent Michael Victorino after a contentious campaign season. After a second printout, results showed Bissen securing more than 20,000 votes — or nearly 58% — while Victorino received roughly 14,000 votes — or 40%.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible
Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Bissen beat out incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino with nearly 60% of the votes as of Wednesday afternoon. Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents living...
mauinow.com
Swift-moving fire in West Maui burns 850 acres: Lahaina Bypass closed, 4 school closures, Shelter opens at Civic Center
West Maui fire burns 850 acres; Lahaina Civic Center opens as shelter; 4 Lahaina schools closed; Bypass closure. (Update: 8:51 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022) The Lahaina Civic Center has opened as of 8 p.m. today for any evacuees from a brush fire first reported at 11:40 a.m. today in the area of Kauaula Valley. Residents who may need to evacuate are those in the vicinity of Lahainaluna High School, Lahainaluna Road and Hōkiokio Place.
More car crashes due to Maui’s deer, many unreported
Car accidents caused by axis deer in Maui county have increased drastically in recent years according to officials--many of them going unreported. Here are some tips that residents and visitors should know that could help prevent a crash.
Hana Hwy near Waianapanapa shut down, vehicle overturned
A vehicle is overturned on Hana Highway, east of Waianapanapa near mile marker 32, according to Maui County officials.
hawaiinewsnow.com
MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said. The incident happened about 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed. Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving...
Man dies following solo skydiving jump
HANA, Hawai'i (KHON2) -- Maui County Officials announced that on Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:06 p.m., a skydiving accident was reported to Maui Police Department.
travelmag.com
Where to Buy Tickets for Old Lahaina Luau
No visit to Hawaii is complete without attending a luau show – and one of the most famous anywhere on the islands is the Old Lahaina Luau. One of the most popular tourist activities in Hawaii is the traditional party or feast known as ‘luaus’. Usually accompanied by entertainment, luauas feature authentic Hawaiian cuisine such as poi, kālua puaʻa, poke, lomi salmon, ʻopihi, and haupia, beer, along with Hawaiian music and hula dancing. Luaus take place across Hawaii, but perhaps the best known is held in Lahaina on the idyllic island of Mau, which is dotted with swaying palm trees and spotless beaches.
Maui Looks To Crack Down On Companies Selling Shares Of Second Homes
After a tech startup that buys then sells shares of luxury houses on the internet announced it was coming to Maui earlier this year, drawing backlash from residents, the County Council began looking at regulating the presence of similar companies accused of running de-facto timeshares in residential neighborhoods. Council members...
mauinow.com
Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness to celebrate its grand opening on Small Business Saturday
Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness is celebrating their grand opening on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. The new yoga studio in Wailuku opened their doors during the summer, and is now ready to celebrate by offering discounts on yoga and massages to the community.
Hawaii Magazine
Lunch is Back at the Famed Fleetwood’s on Front Street
For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fleetwood’s on Front Street will be open for lunch. Beginning on Nov. 16, you can enjoy a midday meal at the restaurant, and if you’re lucky, grab a seat on the rooftop lounge. (Let’s be real, you need a reservation to dine upstairs.)
hawaiinewsnow.com
34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash on Maui
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022. According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing...
