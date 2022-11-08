ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

KHON2

Bissen ready to start new role as Maui County Mayor

"We want to encourage folks to submit resumes so they can be interviewed by our transition team," said Richard Bissen, Maui County Mayor-Elect. "We want to recruit folks. We want to retain folks that are interested in their positions if they're doing a good job."
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Richard Bissen to become next Maui County mayor

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui County will soon have a new mayor after retired judge Richard Bissen clinched the position from incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino. The music was blaring at Bissen’s watch party Tuesday night as election returns came in. Even Bissen took to the stage singing a Maui classic "Haleakala" as his wife, Isabella, performed a hula.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Swift-moving fire in West Maui burns 850 acres: Lahaina Bypass closed, 4 school closures, Shelter opens at Civic Center

West Maui fire burns 850 acres; Lahaina Civic Center opens as shelter; 4 Lahaina schools closed; Bypass closure. (Update: 8:51 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022) The Lahaina Civic Center has opened as of 8 p.m. today for any evacuees from a brush fire first reported at 11:40 a.m. today in the area of Kauaula Valley. Residents who may need to evacuate are those in the vicinity of Lahainaluna High School, Lahainaluna Road and Hōkiokio Place.
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said. The incident happened about 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed. Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving...
WAILUKU, HI
travelmag.com

Where to Buy Tickets for Old Lahaina Luau

No visit to Hawaii is complete without attending a luau show – and one of the most famous anywhere on the islands is the Old Lahaina Luau. One of the most popular tourist activities in Hawaii is the traditional party or feast known as ‘luaus’. Usually accompanied by entertainment, luauas feature authentic Hawaiian cuisine such as poi, kālua puaʻa, poke, lomi salmon, ʻopihi, and haupia, beer, along with Hawaiian music and hula dancing. Luaus take place across Hawaii, but perhaps the best known is held in Lahaina on the idyllic island of Mau, which is dotted with swaying palm trees and spotless beaches.
LAHAINA, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Lunch is Back at the Famed Fleetwood’s on Front Street

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fleetwood’s on Front Street will be open for lunch. Beginning on Nov. 16, you can enjoy a midday meal at the restaurant, and if you’re lucky, grab a seat on the rooftop lounge. (Let’s be real, you need a reservation to dine upstairs.)
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash on Maui

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022. According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing...
LAHAINA, HI

