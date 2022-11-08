Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Vehicle vs Pedestrian, Assault/Battery – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Myers Flat Man Arrested on Charge of Grand Theft Auto and More
This is information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On November 7, at about 11 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service regarding...
mendofever.com
A Break In at the Low Gap County Government Complex Results in the Arrest of Fort Bragg Man
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/03/22, at approximately 7:18 AM, UPD Officers were dispatched to 501 Low Gap Rd., The...
mendofever.com
Subject In Parking Lot Yelling, Found Property – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Suspect Allegedly Pried Open a Door to Access Mendocino County Buildings
On 11/03/22, at approximately 7:18 AM, UPD Officers were dispatched to 501 Low Gap Rd., The County of Mendocino building, for a report of a burglary following employees finding an open exterior door. Officers responded and searched the building for potential suspects and found none. Officers observed that an exterior...
mendofever.com
Shots Fired Window Hit, Employee Under The Influence – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.04.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Court Date Set for Man Charged in Ukiah Toddler’s Death
A man facing charges in connection with the death of a 13-month-old boy in Ukiah has a court hearing set for December 19th. The hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence for Edward Two Feathers Steele to stand trial. The toddler was found dead after being left near railroad tracks in August. The boy and his two-year-old brother were in the suspect’s care at the time. The older brother was hospitalized after also being found near the railroad tracks, but has since recovered. The 33-year-old Steele remains behind bars after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder and child cruelty charges last month.
ksro.com
Woman Dies in Overturn Crash on Highway 53 in Lake County
A Kelseyville woman is dead after a crash Saturday night north of Clearlake. The 35-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Highway 53 in her SUV when she went off the right side of the road and lost control of her vehicle. She got back onto the road but crossed into the southbound lanes and then down an embankment. Her SUV overturned multiple times. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
The Mendocino Voice
Driver dies in solo wreck Saturday evening near Anderson Valley
MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/22 — A 30-year-old man from Santa Rosa died Saturday evening in a solo crash on Highway 128, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but officers said in a press release Sunday afternoon that he was driving a 2011 Lexus.
kymkemp.com
Did a Meteorite Damage the Window of a Fort Bragg Home?
On the night of Friday, November 4 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
mendofever.com
An Unknown Projectile Damaged a Window on the Mendocino County Coast—Was It a Meteorite?
On the night of Friday, November 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
mendofever.com
Two Trailers Engulfed in Flames at Wildwood Campground East of Fort Bragg
Scanner traffic beginning at approximately 3:12 p.m. indicates that two trailers were on fire at Wildwood Campground at 29700 Highway 20 east of Fort Bragg. The fire is reportedly spread into nearby vegetation necessitating a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Within ten minutes of the...
mendofever.com
Hendy Woods, Sinkyone Wilderness, Van Damme, and other Mendocino County State Parks Free for Veterans This Weekend
The following is a press release issued by California State Parks:. California State Parks is honoring the service of U.S. veterans, as well as active and reserve personnel, by offering free admission to 134 select state parks on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. “State Parks thanks our nation’s service...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Booked in County Jail After Deputies Allegedly Find Him Intoxicated and Siphoning Gas
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:29 p.m.] House Fire at Black Oak Ranch Near Laytonville
What callers describe as the main white house on the Black Oak Ranch north of Laytonville is completely engulfed in flames, according to the first firefighter at the scene around 11:15 p.m. “It is a single story unoccupied residence,” reports the Incident Commander. The Black Oak Ranch is a...
mendofever.com
California Attorney General’s Office Kicks Back the Case of Noble Waidelich to DA Eyster
The state Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday it has turned down Mendocino County District Attorney Dave Eyster’s bid to be recused from deciding whether ousted Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich should be prosecuted on a woman’s sexual assault complaint. Eyster in late September attempted to hand off...
mendofever.com
Wreaths Across America Will Ukiah’s Russian River Cemetery on December 17th
The following is a press release from National Wreaths Across America:. National Wreaths Across America Day is on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. The Redwood Valley/Calpella 4H club along with the Ukiah Shamrock 4H club will be hosting this year’s event at the Russian River Cemetery. The 4H members would like to invite the public to attend and participate in the ceremony starting at 9 am sharp. Wreath laying will commence after the ceremony. If you have any questions or would like to sponsor Wreath, please visit the Ukiah Wreaths Across America page on Facebook or Instagram. You can also call (707)462-8012 for more information.
mendofever.com
The Bureau of Land Management Ukiah Field Office Eases Fire Restrictions
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. With cooler temperatures and measurable precipitation, effective today the Bureau of Land Management has eased fire restrictions for public lands managed by the Ukiah Field Office in Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. Fire restrictions were originally initiated on June 24 to curb the threat of wildfire. Fire orders can be found here.
mendofever.com
Jury Finds Albion Man Guilty of Raping Three Women
The following press release was issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday with guilty verdicts and a true finding “across the board” against the trial defendant. Defendant Anthony William Oakley, age 30, of Albion, was found guilty...
mendofever.com
CHP: Cause of Saturday’s Fatal Collision Near Hopland Unknown—Investigation Continues
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving an unknown...
Comments / 0