The following is a press release from National Wreaths Across America:. National Wreaths Across America Day is on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. The Redwood Valley/Calpella 4H club along with the Ukiah Shamrock 4H club will be hosting this year’s event at the Russian River Cemetery. The 4H members would like to invite the public to attend and participate in the ceremony starting at 9 am sharp. Wreath laying will commence after the ceremony. If you have any questions or would like to sponsor Wreath, please visit the Ukiah Wreaths Across America page on Facebook or Instagram. You can also call (707)462-8012 for more information.

UKIAH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO