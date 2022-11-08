Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Mother charged in abuse death of 3-year-old says she was threatened into taking plea deal
OGDEN, Utah — A mother charged with aggravated homicide in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter says she was threatened that she would have to “bury another kid” if she didn’t accept a plea deal according to a story published on KSL.com. Portions of phone...
KSLTV
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City police looking to recover missing museum items
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in recovering “several priceless and irreplaceable items” that have been missing from the department’s police museum since 2013. According to a press release from the department, two of the...
KSLTV
Man hospitalized after West Haven auto-pedestrian crash
WEST HAVEN, Utah — A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition late Tuesday night following an auto-pedestrian crash in West Haven. The incident happened at 1100 W. 21st Street at approximately 10 p.m. Sgt. Slater with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the driver has...
KSLTV
Driver error blamed for fatal 2021 Draper crash involving dump truck
DRAPER, Utah — Prosecutors believe driver error is more to blame for a fatal crash involving a dump truck on a steep Draper road nearly a year ago than faulty equipment. On Nov. 16, 2021, a large dump truck was going downhill near 14550 S. Bangerter Parkway as an SUV driven by 78-year-old Sondra Powell, of Sandy, was headed uphill. Shane Randolph Newcume, 48, lost control of the truck as it was going down the hill at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents. Witnesses saw “smoke coming from the rear brakes.”
KSLTV
Man in critical condition after police shooting; officers uninjured
UPDATE: A 37-year-old man is in critical but stable condition following an officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation began at 11:32 a.m. when officers responded to a home near 1700 S. 900 East at the request of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute’s Mobile Crisis Outreach Team.
KSLTV
Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The neighbor says later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn’t believe what he saw.
KSLTV
Utah County attorney says deputy county clerk should be removed from supervising election
PROVO, Utah — The Utah County attorney is asking that a county election official be removed from supervising Tuesday’s election after the official received payments from a group opposing a measure on the ballot. In a recent memo obtained by KSL.com, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said he...
KSLTV
Utah County votes no on bond, school district split
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Parents and educators react to two major education issues shot down by Utah County voters on Election Day. One was the Alpine School District’s $595 million bond that would be used to build new schools, upgrade old schools and outfit other schools with safety and security measures.
KSLTV
UHP vehicle hit while responding to crashes
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to slow down and move over after a trooper’s vehicle was hit Thursday morning. According to a 6:26 a.m. tweet from UHP, troopers were responding to some crashes on Interstate 215 at Redwood Road when another vehicle lost control and crashed into the trooper’s car.
KSLTV
Here’s what preliminary election results say about education issues in Orem, Davis County
OREM, Utah — After many years of exploring the option, Orem residents on Tuesday got the long-awaited chance to vote on splitting from the Alpine School District. Preliminary election results released Tuesday night indicate that Orem Proposition 2 may not pass. As of Tuesday night, 72.78% of voters whose...
KSLTV
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in Centerville crosswalk
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday after she was hit by a car in a marked crosswalk in Centerville. The incident happened at 2025 N. Main Street at approximately 11:28 a.m. Chief Paul Child with the Centerville Police Department said the girl was crossing Main Street...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Utah landscaper loses license for taking money then ‘abandoning’ jobs
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Last August, Brandee Lim hired Transform Landscaping and Concrete to do a bunch of work in the backyard of her West Jordan home. She paid $13,800 for trees, sprinklers, pavers, some fake grass and a fence. According to the contract, the work would be completed in four and a half weeks.
KSLTV
Decorating tips and awarding families with $1K at the Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show
SANDY, Utah — While Thanksgiving is just weeks away, many are already putting up Christmas decorations. Casey Scott was at the Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show on Thursday with some tips for your holiday decorating!. The show runs through Saturday.
KSLTV
Are there enough shelter beds available for Utah’s homeless this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — As an anticipated winter storm rolled through the Wasatch Front this week, it brought with it the first real test of a new state law requiring cities to come together and submit a plan for summer and winter overflow to the Utah Office of Homeless Services.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City’s $85M parks and trails bond soars in early election results
SALT LAKE CITY — It appears residents of Utah’s capital city are overwhelmingly behind an $85 million general obligation bond to fund more parks and trails projects. The proposal holds a 69% to 31% lead among more than 34,000 counted ballots, as of Wednesday. It’s unclear how many more votes are outstanding.
KSLTV
Millcreek Canyon temporary closed as part of ongoing wildfire mitigation project
SALT LAKE CITY— A popular Salt Lake County canyon will be temporarily closed while utility crews remove over 100 power poles over the next few days as a part of a project to reduce wildfire risks in the canyon. Millcreek Canyon will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4...
KSLTV
UTA ridership is slowly recovering. Here’s its plans for the next 5 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Jay Fox is done comparing Utah Transit Authority’s current ridership with where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox, the agency’s director, offered one last comparison during a meeting with municipal elected leaders last week before noting that UTA will focus more on growing existing services. Total ridership, which immediately dropped at the onset of the pandemic-related shutdowns in the spring of 2020, has returned to about 75% of pre-pandemic ridership levels.
KSLTV
Breeze Airways add flights from Provo to Orange County and Orlando
PROVO, Utah — Disney lovers now have another travel option out of Provo as Breeze Airways introduced a new nonstop flight from Provo to Orange County, California, and a one-stop flight from Provo to Orlando. Breeze will start the flights to Orange County’s John Wayne Airport and Orlando International...
KSLTV
Lehi residents say goodbye to nearly 300 trees after city cites safety concerns
LEHI, Utah — Saying goodbye to the trees was difficult for Lehi resident Kari Burr. Her family has lived in the Olympic Park neighborhood for almost 20 years and enjoyed watching the trees mature and beautify the area. “Especially in the spring when they’re blossoming and in the fall...
