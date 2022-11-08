ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
Man hospitalized after West Haven auto-pedestrian crash

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition late Tuesday night following an auto-pedestrian crash in West Haven. The incident happened at 1100 W. 21st Street at approximately 10 p.m. Sgt. Slater with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the driver has...
WEST HAVEN, UT
Driver error blamed for fatal 2021 Draper crash involving dump truck

DRAPER, Utah — Prosecutors believe driver error is more to blame for a fatal crash involving a dump truck on a steep Draper road nearly a year ago than faulty equipment. On Nov. 16, 2021, a large dump truck was going downhill near 14550 S. Bangerter Parkway as an SUV driven by 78-year-old Sondra Powell, of Sandy, was headed uphill. Shane Randolph Newcume, 48, lost control of the truck as it was going down the hill at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents. Witnesses saw “smoke coming from the rear brakes.”
DRAPER, UT
Man in critical condition after police shooting; officers uninjured

UPDATE: A 37-year-old man is in critical but stable condition following an officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation began at 11:32 a.m. when officers responded to a home near 1700 S. 900 East at the request of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute’s Mobile Crisis Outreach Team.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed

SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The neighbor says later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn’t believe what he saw.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah County votes no on bond, school district split

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Parents and educators react to two major education issues shot down by Utah County voters on Election Day. One was the Alpine School District’s $595 million bond that would be used to build new schools, upgrade old schools and outfit other schools with safety and security measures.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
UHP vehicle hit while responding to crashes

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to slow down and move over after a trooper’s vehicle was hit Thursday morning. According to a 6:26 a.m. tweet from UHP, troopers were responding to some crashes on Interstate 215 at Redwood Road when another vehicle lost control and crashed into the trooper’s car.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in Centerville crosswalk

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday after she was hit by a car in a marked crosswalk in Centerville. The incident happened at 2025 N. Main Street at approximately 11:28 a.m. Chief Paul Child with the Centerville Police Department said the girl was crossing Main Street...
CENTERVILLE, UT
UTA ridership is slowly recovering. Here’s its plans for the next 5 years

SALT LAKE CITY — Jay Fox is done comparing Utah Transit Authority’s current ridership with where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox, the agency’s director, offered one last comparison during a meeting with municipal elected leaders last week before noting that UTA will focus more on growing existing services. Total ridership, which immediately dropped at the onset of the pandemic-related shutdowns in the spring of 2020, has returned to about 75% of pre-pandemic ridership levels.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Breeze Airways add flights from Provo to Orange County and Orlando

PROVO, Utah — Disney lovers now have another travel option out of Provo as Breeze Airways introduced a new nonstop flight from Provo to Orange County, California, and a one-stop flight from Provo to Orlando. Breeze will start the flights to Orange County’s John Wayne Airport and Orlando International...
PROVO, UT

