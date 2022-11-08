VIDEO: ‘Condo buildings in peril’: coastal city asks county for evacuation order With Subtropical Storm Nicole steaming closer to Florida’s coastline, Daytona Beach Shores leaders are asking Volusia County to issue an evacuation order. (Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com/WFTV)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — With Subtropical Storm Nicole steaming closer to Florida’s coastline, Daytona Beach Shores leaders are asking Volusia County to change course and issue an evacuation order.

During an emergency meeting called Monday night, city leaders passed a formal request for the county to evacuate all properties within city limits east of the A1A.

That would include five miles of oceanfront hotels, condo buildings and houses, many of which had their seawalls and support structures ripped away during Hurricane Ian in September.

“Any additional erosion will put condo buildings in peril,” Vice Mayor Mel Lindauer said.

Earlier in the day, Volusia County leaders said they were watching roughly 12 properties ahead of the storm’s arrival.

One state official said there was a 50-50 chance Nicole would take a large structure down, according to council members.

“If this would be just a standalone storm, I don’t think we would be as concerned,” Mayor Nancy Miller said. “As our city manager said, we don’t know what we don’t know, there might be other structural damages on other sea walls that this might be just the end of it.”

Daytona Beach shores will provide a sandbag filling site for residents at the city’s pavilion Tuesday. Any resident east of the intracoastal can pick up a bridge pass from city staff in case severe damage to the area limits access.

