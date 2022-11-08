ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park  Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows  Stewart's...
PIX11

Mega Millions ticket sold in Manhattan good for $1 million prize

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York may have struck out in the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, but one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold in Manhattan for Tuesday night’s drawing is worth $1 million. The ticket, sold at Gateway News on Greenwich Street near Fulton Street in the Financial District, matched the five white balls numbers in […]
PIX11

Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold

NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
PIX11

Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing became Tuesday’s drawing after a delay left lottery players waiting to find out if they’d won the billion-dollar jackpot. Ahead of the drawing, Powerball estimated the jackpot would be worth $1.9 billion, but it ended up being a massive $2.04 billion. The numbers for the drawing […]
The Jewish Press

US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York

The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
cityandstateny.com

State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats

Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
The Jewish Press

How Mayor Adams Responded To A New Jersey Terrorist Threat

A credible terrorist threat in New Jersey made by an unnamed individual caught the attention of the mayor’s office in New York City and the New York Police Department last week. The mayor, Eric Adams, and his team quickly brought together approximately 250 leaders of the Jewish community via...
Becca C

10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US

Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.
