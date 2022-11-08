Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000
NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows Stewart's...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Manhattan good for $1 million prize
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York may have struck out in the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, but one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold in Manhattan for Tuesday night’s drawing is worth $1 million. The ticket, sold at Gateway News on Greenwich Street near Fulton Street in the Financial District, matched the five white balls numbers in […]
Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing became Tuesday’s drawing after a delay left lottery players waiting to find out if they’d won the billion-dollar jackpot. Ahead of the drawing, Powerball estimated the jackpot would be worth $1.9 billion, but it ended up being a massive $2.04 billion. The numbers for the drawing […]
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
Dems feel extra weird about partying at Somos this year, after lackluster general
Fresh off the 8 a.m. plane to San Juan, Puerto Rico, a Democratic elected official was thinking about the night before while they waited at the baggage claim. “It was embarrassing hearing on CNN last night that New York screwed up,” they said. There’s a bit of a...
Here’s a look at how Staten Islanders voted in the 2022 election
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The “red wave” that Republicans and pundits have been talking about rang true on Staten Island after the general election flipped an Assembly seat and the borough’s incumbent Republican Congressional representative won her re-election campaign. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis beat Max Rose for...
The Jewish Press
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York
The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
cityandstateny.com
State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats
Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $821K sold at 7-Eleven
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket valued at $820,755 was sold for Tuesday’s drawing at a convenience store in Passaic County. The lucky ticket matching all five numbers was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, New Jersey Lottery officials said Wednesday. Tuesday’s winning numbers...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Forecaster details latest on track, timing of impacts to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to unleash heavy rain and wind on the northern Bahamas Wednesday before strengthening to a hurricane and thrashing the east coast of Florida beginning later Wednesday night. The storm is then forecasted to turn up the East Coast and make...
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
In Ocean County, it looks like it’s time for The Donald to wave goodbye | Mulshine
I spent election night covering the Republican victory party in Ocean County. Several speakers said that Ocean County, where I live, is the No. 1 Republican county in the state. That’s undeniable. Not content to stop there, a couple of them pronounced Ocean the most powerful Republican county in...
Thrillist
What to Expect from the Tropical Storm Approaching NY & NJ This Weekend
New Yorkers and New Jerseyans should get ready to bring out their raincoats and rain boots this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to hit the New Jersey and New York area, and heavy rain as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted to mess with everybody's weekend plans.
No jackpot yet – but $1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
It was sold at Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison. It comes just three weeks after the store sold another winning ticket worth $3 million.
The Jewish Press
How Mayor Adams Responded To A New Jersey Terrorist Threat
A credible terrorist threat in New Jersey made by an unnamed individual caught the attention of the mayor’s office in New York City and the New York Police Department last week. The mayor, Eric Adams, and his team quickly brought together approximately 250 leaders of the Jewish community via...
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US
Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.
7 On Your Side helps Staten Island mom with frozen bank account
A single mom on Staten Island received a big settlement for a wrongful job termination -- but when she went to cash the check, her account was frozen.
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Shelter Turns 60 Homeless Men Away: We Must Stop Underfunding Homeless Services
More than 60 single men experiencing homelessness were denied their right to shelter in New York City. According to a joint statement from the Coalition for the Homeless and Legal Aid, this breach is immoral and illegal. When Seeking Shelter in the City that Never Sleeps Becomes an Exhausting, Futile...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0