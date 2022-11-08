Read full article on original website
WVU seeks sixth consecutive Backyard Brawl Brawl victory Friday at Pittsburgh
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Pittsburgh will share the floor for the 189th time Friday evening at the Petersen Events Center and recent history has favored the Mountaineers in the series. The Mountaineers are seeking their sixth consecutive win over the neighbors to the north. They are enjoying the longest streak in WVU’s favor since 1964-1968. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Regular season begins for Dawn Plitzuweit’s Mountaineers Thursday evening
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Seven months after being hired to lead the WVU women’s basketball team, the time has arrived for Dawn Plitzuweit to lead the Mountaineers into their first official game. West Virginia will host USC-Upstate to open the regular season Thursday at 7 p.m. “You always wish...
As losses and frustration mount, Brown believes West Virginia maintaining good mentality
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mired in a three-game losing streak that’s left West Virginia with little chance of a non-losing 2022 season, Mountaineers’ head coach Neal Brown maintains his team’s mentality is where it should be. This after Saturday’s 31-14 loss at Iowa State marked the Mountaineers’...
Dream becomes reality: U.S. Army veteran Wil Schoonover enjoying second season at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over a hundred players make up the WVU football roster and all have a unique story about how their football journeys began and how they arrived in Morgantown. Wil Schoonover’s path to realizing a life-long dream had twists and turns. But a year ago, he successfully reached his destination.
East Hardy-Tucker County rematch one of several quality Class A Rd. 1 matchups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato have the final word on this weekend’s opening-round high school football matchups, taking a look at Class A.
After quarterback’s struggles, Brown backs Daniels: ‘The kid is going to bounce back and play well this week’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following a punchless offensive performance that featured seven three-and-outs and punts on nine of 12 series in last Saturday’s 31-14 loss at Iowa State, West Virginia has fallen to No. 8 in scoring offense among 10 Big 12 teams, including ninth in conference-only play. The...
Volleyball semifinals: Musselman and Morgantown move on; Shady Spring to face PB in Class AA title again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Class AA volleyball title match will have a familiar look to it Thursday. Thanks to semifinal wins from Morgantown in Class AAA and Buffalo in Class A to close out Wednesday’s semifinal session, both of those finals will have a new look. On a...
Hathaway hopeful South Harrison’s strong closure to regular season carries over
When South Harrison faces Greenbrier West in a Class A first-round playoff game Friday night, it’ll be Hawks’ head coach Brett Hathaway’s first time in Charmco. One way or the other, it’s an experience Hathaway won’t soon forget. Winners of six of seven games to...
Musselman hopeful it learned a lot from loss at Wheeling Park
Of the 24 first-round playoff games across the state, seven feature matchups that occurred during the regular season. Among those seven is Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. affair between No. 9 Wheeling Park and No. 8 Musselman. The game in Inwood was originally scheduled for Friday, but moved up 24 hours due to the threat of heavy rain.
Setting the stage for the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at some of the top matchups in this weekend’s opening round of the Class AAA playoffs.
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 11)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the eleventh week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Back in playoffs for first time in 15 years, Bees buzzing with trip to Scott on deck
The East Fairmont Bees are in a position they have not seen in 15 years after qualifying for the Class AA playoffs to earn the program’s first postseason berth since 2007. In what is the school’s 102nd season of football, it’s only the fourth time East Fairmont has reached the playoffs.
‘Tridemic’ stresses health care workforce, new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital full
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hospitals across West Virginia continue to feel the impact of the spread of the flu, RSV and the coronavirus. WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright called the situation a “tridemic” and said the larger WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown that opened Sept. 24 of this year remains full due to the outbreak.
Wanted man chased down by US Marshals in Monongalia County
WESTOVER, W.Va. — A fugitive with a history of violence and escape was captured after a foot pursuit in Westover on Monday. Supervisory Deputy for U.S. Marshals Service Terry Moore said Wallace Anthony Booth, 30, was indicted last week by federal officials for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
