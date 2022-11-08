ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU seeks sixth consecutive Backyard Brawl Brawl victory Friday at Pittsburgh

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Pittsburgh will share the floor for the 189th time Friday evening at the Petersen Events Center and recent history has favored the Mountaineers in the series. The Mountaineers are seeking their sixth consecutive win over the neighbors to the north. They are enjoying the longest streak in WVU’s favor since 1964-1968. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Musselman hopeful it learned a lot from loss at Wheeling Park

Of the 24 first-round playoff games across the state, seven feature matchups that occurred during the regular season. Among those seven is Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. affair between No. 9 Wheeling Park and No. 8 Musselman. The game in Inwood was originally scheduled for Friday, but moved up 24 hours due to the threat of heavy rain.
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 11)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the eleventh week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Wanted man chased down by US Marshals in Monongalia County

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A fugitive with a history of violence and escape was captured after a foot pursuit in Westover on Monday. Supervisory Deputy for U.S. Marshals Service Terry Moore said Wallace Anthony Booth, 30, was indicted last week by federal officials for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
