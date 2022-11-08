ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

michiganchronicle.com

2022 Michigan General Election Results

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results

A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Election results: Here’s who won seats in the Detroit school board election

A political newcomer, a former school board president, and two incumbents won seats on the Detroit school board Tuesday. Latrice McClendon, Iris Taylor, Corletta Vaughn, and Angelique Peterson-Mayberry had the most votes with 100% of the ballots counted, according to unofficial results being reported by the Detroit City Clerk’s office.Two incumbents — Vice President Deborah Hunter-Harvill and Georgia Lemmons — lost their re-election bids. With over $117,000 in...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County all in on transit as millage passes; Macomb, Wayne voters also show support

Regional transit efforts got a big boost Tuesday as voters in Oakland County OK'd a countywide transit millage for the first time and votes in support of millages for transit service passed in Wayne County and Macomb County. The vote in Oakland County — 332,410 in favor to 248,240 against, according to unofficial results, with 97% of precincts reporting as of 9:32 a.m. Wednesday — marks a dramatic shift in the conversation from earlier this year....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Oakland: Southfield voters support culling deer herd

Southfield voters approved an advisory measure Tuesday calling for the city to reduce the community's deer herd by humane, lethal means. According to final, unofficial results, 62% of voters answered yes while 38% opposed it. A growing deer population is eating plant life, causing more car crashes and spreading the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats

Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Judge rejects Kristina Karamo lawsuit targeting Detroit voters ahead of midterm election

In a blistering opinion issued the day before the midterm election, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny Monday rejected a request from Kristina Karamo — the Republican vying to serve as Michigan's next chief elections officer — to expand election observers' access in Detroit's absentee ballot counting room and subject Detroit voters and election officials to a different set of rules than the rest of the state. In his order Monday, Kenny dismissed the lawsuit,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Wayne County judge rejects Karamo's 'false flag' lawsuit over Detroit voting

A Wayne County judge has denied a request Monday to change Detroit's absentee voting processes ahead of Tuesday's election, ruling that all of the claims advanced in a lawsuit filed by GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo were "unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law." Additionally, the plaintiffs' initial request...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

