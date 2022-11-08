Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Rashida Tlaib reelected to represent newly drawn 12th Congressional District
(FOX 2) - Incumbent Democrat Rashida Tlaib is projected by the Associated Press to win the newly redrawn12th Congressional District seat. Tlaib was up against Republican Steven Elliott in the district made up of mostly Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. The incumbent had 70 percent of the vote...
michiganchronicle.com
2022 Michigan General Election Results
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results
A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Shri Thanedar elected to Michigan’s 13th US House district in Detroit
Michigan State Rep. Shri Thanedar has been elected to the U.S. House in Michigan’s newly drawn 13th district, covering the City of Detroit, beating out Republican challenger Martell Bivings, the AP projects. MI U.S. House District 13 (Thanedar vs. Bivings) Candidate. Votes. %. Shri Thanedar(D) 166,20371%. Martell Bivings(R) 56,11124%
Election results: Here’s who won seats in the Detroit school board election
A political newcomer, a former school board president, and two incumbents won seats on the Detroit school board Tuesday. Latrice McClendon, Iris Taylor, Corletta Vaughn, and Angelique Peterson-Mayberry had the most votes with 100% of the ballots counted, according to unofficial results being reported by the Detroit City Clerk’s office.Two incumbents — Vice President Deborah Hunter-Harvill and Georgia Lemmons — lost their re-election bids. With over $117,000 in...
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
9 tips for watching Michigan’s election results like a political pro
When watching a Detroit Lions game, background knowledge about football and the team is beneficial to the viewing experience. For example:. The quarterback is typically the most pivotal position in football – so watch closely to see how they’re performing. It’s the Detroit Lions, so they’re probably the...
Oakland County all in on transit as millage passes; Macomb, Wayne voters also show support
Regional transit efforts got a big boost Tuesday as voters in Oakland County OK'd a countywide transit millage for the first time and votes in support of millages for transit service passed in Wayne County and Macomb County. The vote in Oakland County — 332,410 in favor to 248,240 against, according to unofficial results, with 97% of precincts reporting as of 9:32 a.m. Wednesday — marks a dramatic shift in the conversation from earlier this year....
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Marijuana proposals: Majority receive approval, other communities say no
Seven communities in Southeast Michigan will most likely be seeing more cannabis retailers pop up after Tuesday’s election where many communities voted in favor of marijuana proposals.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what’s driving voters across Metro Detroit to polls on Election Day
WESTLAND, Mich. – Tuesday has been busy at the polls all across Metro Detroit. Voters in Warren were seen casting their ballots on Election Day at the Fitzgerald Recreation Center, giving a sense of what it’s like and what is motivating people to vote. “They’re excited to vote,...
Detroit News
Oakland: Southfield voters support culling deer herd
Southfield voters approved an advisory measure Tuesday calling for the city to reduce the community's deer herd by humane, lethal means. According to final, unofficial results, 62% of voters answered yes while 38% opposed it. A growing deer population is eating plant life, causing more car crashes and spreading the...
Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats
Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
Michigan Election Day 2022 updates: Long line at U-M lasts past poll closure
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say roughly 55,000 absentee ballots had been counted at Huntington Place, on pace as expected. Polls have closed in all of Michigan. Results continue to trickle in overnight. Many eyes are on Michigan, with races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general at stake,...
Judge rejects Kristina Karamo lawsuit targeting Detroit voters ahead of midterm election
In a blistering opinion issued the day before the midterm election, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny Monday rejected a request from Kristina Karamo — the Republican vying to serve as Michigan's next chief elections officer — to expand election observers' access in Detroit's absentee ballot counting room and subject Detroit voters and election officials to a different set of rules than the rest of the state. In his order Monday, Kenny dismissed the lawsuit,...
Detroit mail-in vote count moved away from room with windows, officials say they 'learned a lot from 2020'
Detroit election officials implement new procedures during absentee tallying to avoid the chaos that unfolded in 2020.
Detroit News
Wayne County judge rejects Karamo's 'false flag' lawsuit over Detroit voting
A Wayne County judge has denied a request Monday to change Detroit's absentee voting processes ahead of Tuesday's election, ruling that all of the claims advanced in a lawsuit filed by GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo were "unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law." Additionally, the plaintiffs' initial request...
Michigan county hiring Jan. 6 attendee for poll worker training 'alarming and chilling': secretary of state
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson claimed outside influencers are "certainly" going to attempt disrupting election processes during an interview with WDET.
Detroit News
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
